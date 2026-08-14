The first preseason game is upon us with the Eagles visiting the Baltimore Ravens Saturday night at M&T Stadium with a 7 p.m. kickoff. Nick Sirianni didn't provide much insight on what starters, if any, might play in the exhibition game -- even though there are educated guesses.

The Eagles have been steadfast in not playing their offensive starters over the course of Sirianni's tenure during the preseason, but with the new offense implemented by offensive coordinator Sean Mannion -- perhaps that philosophy changes. Fans would like to see at least a glimpse of the top unit in actual game action even if for one series.

However, don't expect it. We can expect the backups to get a good amount of runway leading to plenty to pay attention to. So, here are five players that need to play well Saturday night:

Tanner McKee

McKee served as the primary backup to Jalen Hurts last season, with no real competition from Sam Howell who they brought in around this time last year. However, this season the Eagles brought in Andy Dalton, embarking on his 16th NFL season, to create competition for the backup spot this season.

McKee has not performed as consistently as Dalton in terms of production so far during training camp. Dalton seemingly has a slight advantage noting that he has played in a similar system Mannion is operating in the past.

The 6-foot-6, 26-year-old is in his final year of his rookie deal and looks to carry some momentum he built during the week where he seemed to show a better grasp for the new offense. McKee won't relinquish his QB2 role easily and a good showing in Saturday's game can help him maintain his stock.

Eli Stowers

The rookie tight end has been very quiet this summer aside from making a couple of catches this week during practice. This is a chance for the second-round pick to showcase his explosive playmaking abilities in the game that drew the Eagles to select him as the second tight end in this year's draft.

The John Mackey Award winner looks to put a slow start to training camp behind him. He can do so by making some plays Saturday night to prove that he has what it takes to be the heir apparent to Dallas Goedert at the tight end position in the future.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

Trotter Jr. has shined during training camp so far this summer. So much so, that defensive coordinator Vic Fangio said it's the best he has seen the linebacker look since the team drafted him in the fifth round in 2024.

Trotter Jr. doesn't have to play well Saturday to maintain a grip on a roster spot. He has played well enough already where he could be a starter elsewhere and is eating into some of Jihaad Campbell's reps. However, if Trotter Jr. puts together a strong performance, it gives the Eagles a good problem to have...great depth at the linebacking position. Something the team has not had in recent memory.

In an unlikely scenario, he also could become a valuabel trade chip for Howie Roseman if he wants to strike a deal.

Andrew Mukuba

Unlike the offense, Fangio and the Eagles don't mind having some of their defensive starters out on the field for a few series during the preseason. You won't see the likes of Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Cooper DeJean and company, but you can see other starters who are looking to get some reps after a long lay off like Mukuba.

The safety is coming back from a fibula fracture he suffered in Week 12 last season. Looking to rebound after a bumpy rookie season prior to the injury, getting off to a nice start this preseason could certainly help build his confidence and the team's knowing that their second-round pick from a season ago is trending in the right direction.

Hollywood Brown

It has been a rather disappointing summer so far for the veteran wideout. Brown signed a one-year, $6.5 million "prove it" deal to join the Eagles and he has been outperformed by the likes of Darius Cooper, Elijah Moore and Dontayvion Wicks with DeVonta Smith and Makai Lemon missing the past week of practice.

With $5 million guaranteed, it makes it harder to cut the 29-year-old, forcing the Eagles to give him a longer runway to turn things around. If he fails to pop Saturday and throughout the rest of the preseason, perhaps Howie Roseman makes him part of his annual August deals with another team.