5 Losers & 2 Winners From Eagles' Loss to Commanders in Week 8

Changes are coming to the Eagles. How can they not be after not showing any signs of turning things around in their sixth straight loss—a 27-10 defeat by the Commanders in a game that saw the home team score 27 unanswered points after Philly took an early 10-0 lead?

Those changes could come as soon as their bye week, which kicks in after they host the NFC East-leading Giants in Week 9

Until then, here are some winners and losers. Mostly losers:

LOSERS

Nick Sirianni, HC: The head coach’s seat is very hot, to say the least. If his team loses out, which is a distinct possibility, Sirianni is probably gone. He can still save his job by turning things around, but this team certainly doesn’t give any confidence that a win is anywhere in the near future.

Sean Mannion, OC: The offensive coordinator could only find a way to score 10 points against a team that was giving up 28 per game. Sirianni was asked afterward if he was thinking of making a change with the OC.

“I'm not thinking about any of that stuff right now,” he said. “I got a bunch of guys in that locker room that are hurting—every player, every coach. Right now, I'm getting through this moment with those guys. I'm not thinking about any of that stuff right now. … I got a lot of faith in everybody in that locker room.”

The Eagles’ had just two plays that gained more than 20 yards and the longest one – a 34-yard pass to rookie Eli Stowers came with just two seconds left and the Commanders’ defense not pressing.

Eagles special teams coordinator Michael Clay is one of the biggest losers coming out of Sunday's loss vs. the Commanders. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Michael Clay, STC: The special teams coordinator has had his hands full filling his units with healthy bodies, but he won’t use that as an excuse, nor should he. The kickoff team gave up a 47-yard return to start the game that would have led to a quick 3-0 lead, except rookie Drew Stevens missed a 55-yard field goal. That wasn’t the case at the end of the first half when a 27-yard punt return put Washington at midfield with 50 seconds to play. That led to a 39-yard field goal with 23 seconds to go, and a 13-10 Commanders lead at halftime.

Riq Woolen, CB: The cornerback keeps giving up too many completions and too many yards. And he had his second straight game with a holding penalty. It might not be

Markel Bell, OT: It was bound to happen sooner or later that the rookie third-round pick would melt in the spotlight. He’s done well for the most part since stepping in at right tackle after the abrupt retirement of Lane Johnson. Sunday night was his worst game yet.

Bell surrendered two sacks and was called for a costly motion penalty to turn fourth-and -three at Washington’s 14 midway through the fourth quarter into fourth-and-eight. The Eagles had been lined up to go for it on fourth down, but the penalty changed Sirianni’s mind, and he opted to send out the field goal team.

Jake Elliott made the 36-yard kick, but Jordan Mailata was called for an illegal formation penalty. The re-kick, from 41 yards, hit the upright.

WINNERS

Saquon Barkley, RB: What a leader he is. Despite battling hamstring and back injuries, Barkley played 22 snaps, got 13 carries and posted 30 yards. He scored the Eagles’ only touchdown and a direct snap, three-yard run in the first quarter. It was his second straight game with a rushing TD. He also made a nifty 24-yard catch off a wheel route to the 2-yard line that set up his TD.

"One day I’m not going to be playing football,” Barkley said on Friday. “Whenever that is, I don’t want to look back and be like, ‘I could’ve given it a chance, and I didn’t. I like playing football. So if I have an opportunity to play, I’m going to try my best to play.” Saquon Barkley on Friday

Barkley never sat down the entire game, trying to keep his back from tightening up.

Jeremiah Trotter Jr., LB: Did the Eagles miss injured Jihaad Campbell, who didn’t play? It didn’t look like it. Trotter led the team with 10 tackles while playing 54 snaps (90%).

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