9 Eagles Observations After Commanders Hand Philly a 6th Straight Loss in Week 8 SNF

Move over Andy Reid’s 2012 team. You have company. The Eagles lost their sixth straight game on Sunday night, and that is the first time the organization has lost this many in a row since Reid’s last year, when the losing streak reached eight.

The Eagles went 4-12 and Reid was fired after that dismal season.

The Eagles are now 2-6 after Sunday night’s 27-10 loss to the host Commanders. They went winless in October and started November with another loss. They haven’t tasted victory since Sept. 20, when Jalen Hurts drove the offense for a game-winning touchdown against the Titans in Nashville.

It’s fair to wonder if head coach Nick Sirianni will suffer the same fate as Reid did in 2012. Yes, the Eagles are banged up, but nothing seems to be getting better. Maybe in small snippets they do, but not enough to find a way to win a game.

Compounding concerns

There are too many mistakes, such as left tackle Jordan Mailata not lining up on the line of scrimmage on a 36-yard field goal made by Jake Elliott. Pushed back five yards, Elliott hit the top of the left upright with about nine minutes to play, keeping the score at 16-10.

The effort seemed better, but again, that didn’t help win a game. The run defense was still not nearly good enough, allowing the Commanders to run for 135 yards, and the offense still cannot find a consistent rhythm.

The Eagles jumped to a 10-0 lead, doing all their scoring in the first quarter, but they couldn’t score a single point over the final three quarters. The Commanders methodically scored 27 unanswered points, getting four field goals from rookie kicker Drew Stevens.

Making his third start, quarterback Tanner McKee was again too inconsistent. He had a costly fumble late in the third quarter just as the Eagles had pulled into a long-range field-goal attempt at minimum. Rookie Markel Bell allowed the strip-sack. McKee, who also threw an interception, was sacked five times.

The Commanders cashed the turnover into a field goal and a 16-10 lead with 1:33 to go in the third quarter.

9 Eagles observations coming out of Week 8

1. Three-and-outs: The Eagles had fewer of them. After going three-and-out on their first possession, the offense had just one more.

2. Points: The Eagles doubled their first-quarter point output for the season, putting up 10 points. They had been outscored 40-10 coming in and now it’s 43-20 after taking a 10-3 lead into the second quarter.

3. Fumble recovery: The Eagles finally got one. It happened in the first quarter when Drew Mukuba belted tight end Chig Okonkwo after catching the ball. Zack Baun fell on it to set up the offense at the 26, and they turned it into a 3-yard touchdown run by Saquon Barkley.

FUMBLE 🗣️ Zack Baun recovers for the Eagles!



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The Eagles were the only team in the NFL not to recover a fumble. That streak is over. Still, it was just the fourth turnover the defense has forced all season.

4. First road start: It was McKee's first start on the road, and he entered the game for the first time not trailing. He led the offense to 10 points before the Commanders got off the deck and started carving up the Eagles’ defense. McKee cooled off, too, and the Eagles didn’t do anything after that.

5. Eli Stowers: Hey, the rookie tight end made his first catch, which went for seven yards on second-and-six in the third quarter. He finished with three catches for 53 yards.

6. Tyler Steen: The offensive line struggled mightily even though Washington was without the injured Daron Payne and Javon Kinlaw, but Steen’s play was particularly glaring. And not in a good way.

7. Unblocked pressure: The Eagles allowed a pivotal sack in the first half when it appeared the offensive line slid right, allowing a free rusher to sack McKee. It was Landon Dickerson who stepped right, allowing the rusher to get home. That could either be a bad scheme by line coach Chris Kuper or a miscommunication about what the Commanders were showing. Maybe both.

8. Pass rush: It’s still too inconsistent, though it showed some life. Jalen Carter notched a big sack to force a punt midway through the third quarter. It was his fourth of the season to take over the team lead, one ahead of Nolan Smith.

Jalen Carter and Jonathan Greenard teaming up for the SACK!



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Smith forged back into a tie with a fourth-quarter sack. The outside linebacker also clobbered Jayden Daniels at the end of the first half on a dropback. Still, the Eagles have 10 sacks this season.

Oh, there was a Jonathan Greenard sighting but only because he jumped offsides to negate an interception from Mukuba in the end zone.

9. Third downs: The worst team in the league at converting third downs at 30.9%, the Commanders converted five of 13 (38.5%).

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