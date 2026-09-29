Eagles Stock Up, Stock Down In First Half: Andy Dalton Shows Why He Shouldn't Be QB2

That first half for the Philadelphia Eagles looked like a disaster. Somehow, the Eagles end that half with a three-point deficit, with Jalen Hurts getting a tush push touchdown right before the half.

Two turnovers for the offense, an inexcusable fumble by Tank Bigsby and a horrible interception in the end zone by Andy Dalton. The Eagles didn't score any points, but the defense held its own and the Eagles face a double-digit deficit at halftime.

Here's the stock report for the Eagles in the first half.

Stock up

Saquon Barkley

Barkley looked fresh on his first carry on the night and it carried all the way in the first half. He even had a 19-yard run get called back on a hold, or his numbers would be even better.

Barkley had 11 carries for 73 yards midway through the second quarter. He looked like the 2024 Saquon Barkley.

Nolan Smith

On the 3rd-and-goal pass form Case Keenum that Rome Odunze bobbled in the end zone, Smith got his hand in to break up the pass. The impact was minimal, but enough to change the cours eof the play and keep the Bears off the board.

Credit to Smith for not giving up on that play.

DeVonta Smith

The 30-yard catch jumping over a star cornerback in Jaylen Johnson on the final drive before the half shows how good Smith is as a WR1. Smith has four catches for 53 yards in the first half, having a tough matchup in Johnson for the majority of the first half.

This is par for the course for Smith in what he does week after week.

Jalen Hurts

Outside of the tush push touchdown right before the half, Hurts was 10 of 13 for 11 yards in the first half with a 101.8 passer rating. He also has 2 carries for 2 yards, as the touchdown run is the 64th of his career -- third-most in NFL history.

Stock down

Marcus Epps

All it took was one defensive series for Epps to get replaced at safety in favor of Michael Carter, a drive which Epps took some poor routes to tackles (had no missed tackles) and was a key contributor in the Bears having an 11-play, 66-yard drive for a touchdown on the opening series.

Michael Carter came in on the second defensive series, but Epps returned for the third. Epps is a part-time safety now, even if he gets the majority of the snaps. He's not the bonafide starter.

Tank Bigsby

A Bigsby fumble after fighting for extra yards with 1:04 left in the first quarter hurts the trust in Bigsby. The Bears were aggressive to the ball after Bigsby caught it in the flat on his first touch -- deep in the Eagles own territory.

The Eagles do have Saquon Barkley healthy, so Bigsby has to take care of the football in his limited opportunities. That fumble wasn't ideal.

Riq Woolen

The first half has been good for Woolen in coverage, but two penalties have significantly hurt the Eagles defense.

A holding penalty on first down gave the Bears a first down on their second possession, but the crucial penalty was for illegal contact on 3rd-and-6 at the Eagles' 11, a penalty on a pass breakup by Andrew Mukuba that would have had the Bears kicking a field goal early in the second quarter.

The Bears, fortunately, did not score on the drive after going for it on 4th-and-goal. Woolen has had a good first half in coverage, sans the penalties.

Andy Dalton

All it took was Dalton to throw one pass to show why he shouldn't be the QB2. On 3rd-and-goal from the 2-yard line, Dalton telegraphed a pass right in the hands of rookie Dillon Thieneman for an interception.

Dontayvion Wicks was easily covered in the end zone on the play and Dalton should have thrown it away. he didn't, all becuase Jalen Hurts was hit going out of bounds on a dead play by D'Marco Jackson.

Dalton can't be the QB2 next week.

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