6 Eagles That Helped Their Roster Chances Most at Minicamp (And Into Future Plans)

Spring football is far from the end-all, be-all for Philadelphia Eagles players battling for a roster spot. The spring does give an early indicator of where things stand.

Playing in sheells and shorts is hard to gauge how a player is performing, especially when the majority of practices are closed to the media. The depth chart and where players stand can tell a huge part of the story.

Although the pads won't be on until July, there are still players that helped their roster chances this spring. We went over the players that hurt their roster chances in minicamp, but there were a few players that improved their chances toward making the roster.

These players aren't all on the roster bubble, but there's a chance they may not make the team with a poor summer.

Jonathan Jones (CB)

Jones was one of the underrated signings of the Eagles offseason, a veteran cornerback with 10 years of experience and 78 starts in the league. The Washington Commanders didn't use Jones properly last season, and it showed.

If there's anything Jones has proven this spring, it's that he can still play at a high level. Vic Fangio sees that, as Jones has been thriving at outside cornerback and in the slot. The Eagles have Jones as the top backup option in both spots.

Jones appears to have a roster spot at this point. He could play a big role in the secondary this season, already an improvement at the No. 4 cornerback spot.

Johnny Wilson (WR)

No Eagles player may have raised their stock higher than Wilson, who appears well past the knee and leg injuries that kept him out all of last year. Wilson struggled in camp before those injuries, but looks like a completely different player.

He's been the "dirty" receiver in the offense this spring, the wideout who does the blocking and the things that don't show up on the stat sheet. There are spots on a roster for players like Wilson.

Wilson may have one of the final receiver spots on the Eagles heading into camp, but there's still a long way to go.

Byron Young (DT)

Young was a very good defensive tackle for the Eagles last season, despite being behind Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, and Moro Ojomo on the depth chart. He was productive and got to the quarterback in the 30% of the defensive snaps he played, a role the Eagles need at such a stacked position.

There's a spot for Young on this team. He's certainly ahead of Ty Robinson on the depth chart right now.

Johnny Mundt (TE)

Don't think there was much doubt Mundt wasn't going to make this roster, even on a one-year deal. The Eagles committed to improving the blocking aspect of the tight end position this offseason, which was why Mundt was brought in.

Mundt is ahead of Eli Stowers on the depth chart, and the TE2 when the team does run "12 personnel." The Eagles are going to get some good value out of Mundt this year, especially if they feature him in the passing game -- which appears to be a possibility.

Will Shipley (RB)

If Shipley was in danger of making the roster heading into the spring, that may not be the case anymore.

Shipley is the clear frontrunner for the RB3 job, as he's ahead of Dameon Pierce and Elijah Mitchell for that spot. Not only has Shipley been impressive in catching the ball this spring, but the Eagles are featuring him in the passing game with the ones and twos.

The Eagles also need a kick returner, and Shipley is still the primary option for that as well. Shipley doesn't have a large role on this team because Saquon Barkley and Tank Bigsby are ahead of him -- but he has a role on this team.

Ambry Thomas (CB)

For a player on a futures deal, Thomas made plays in minicamp. This shouldn't come as a surprise, considering Thomas was a former starter with the San Francisco 49ers and a third-round pick in 2021.

Since Thomas was placed on injured reserve in 2024 with a broken forearm, he hasn't played an NFL regular season game. He failed a physical with the Indianapolis Colts and ended up with the Minnesota Vikings. The Eagles signed Thomas to their practice squad last August and have developed him since.

Patience seems to be paying off, as Thomas has shown he can still keep up with receivers in coverage and make plays. With the final cornerback spots up for grabs, Thomas may have played his way into consideration.