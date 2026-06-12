What Ty Robinson's Minicamp Usage Means For Eagles (And His Fading Roster Chances)

Giving up on a fourth-round pick heading into his secodn season isn't ideal. Ty Robinson is givving the Philadelphia Eagles little choice in the matter.

After a rough rookie seaosn, things aren't getting any better for Robinson this spring. Even though the Eagles are in shells and shorts, Robinson's place on the depth chart is significant.

Robinson wasn't on the second team in team drills during mandatory minicamp, finding himself buried on the third team on the depth chart. For context, that's where Uar Bernard is learning the game of football.

The Eagles are loaded at defensive tackle. There's little concern about the position -- one with Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, and Moro Ojomo anchoring the unit. Byron Young has earned a second team spot, meaning Robinson would have to battle just to earn a roster spot this summer.

So why is this a big deal? Carter wasn't participating in team workouts in minicamp, whether that was injury related or a contract extension could be coming. Robinson still couldn't crack the second team -- meaning he's the fifth defensive tackle on this roster (at best).

Would the Eagles really give up on Robinson so soon? This is a possibility.

The Eagles aren't married to fourth-round picks

In recent years, the Eagles have parted ways with fourth-round picks -- even if it wasn't after year one of their career.

Zech McPhearson (2021) was on the roster bubble heading into his third season before landing on injured reserve. The Eagles waived him that January. K'Von Wallace (2020) got three seasons in Philadelphia before being let go.

Shareef Miller (2019) was cut after just one season, this after being essentially ineffective after his rookie campaign. The Eagles aren't afraid to cut their losses after one year if the player isn't developing, which is why it's not of disbelief Robinson could be gone.

Robinson did play 11 games last season, but had issues creating leverage and struggled getting penetration on interior linemen. The Eagles being deep at defensive tackle doesn't give him that much leeway.

The depth at DT could seal Robinson's fate

The Eagles already have five defensive tackles that can play on an NFL roster. Carter, Davis, and Ojomo are excellent players and can make their case as the best defensive tackle trio in the league.

Byron Young is a good player and productive as a No. 4 tackle. Gabe Hall is good enough to be on the Eagles' 53-man roster, or for any other team based on how he performs this summer. Tae'Quon Graham is also a part of the mix too.

Young and Hall are Robinson's biggest competition for a roster spot. There already is a roster spot reserved for Uar Bernard as the Eagles will use this season to develop Bernard and keep him on the roster to protect him from waivers. They did the same move with Jordan Mailata eight years ago.

Philadelphia also signed Zion Wilson last week after he was denied a waiver by the NCAA for a sixth season of eligibility. Given how much the Eagles paid Wilson as a UDFA, there are plans in the works for him. At minimum, Wilson may be on the practice squad.

Robinson has a lot of work to do to convince the Eagles he should stick around. The defensive tackle position is too loaded to waste two roster spots on developing players at the same position.