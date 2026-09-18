6 Eagles That Need To Keep The Strong Momentum From Week 1 Into Week 2 at Titans

Week 1 of the Philadelphia Eagles season had quite a few surprises. From the disparity of playing time to winners and losers, the first week of the season created quite a few storylines.

Players that had some question marks coming into the year had a strong Week 1, or a surprising week based on expectations. Those players deserve credit for having a good week and helping the Eagles earn a win.

Can they keep up that momentum in Week 2? These players will loook to continue that momentum this week.

The Eagles will need them to.

Nolan Smith (EDGE)

Smith finished with six pressures in Week 1, a pressure rate of 25.0%. He didn't have a sack and all his pressures were hurries, but Smith did a good job of consistently getting to the quarterback.

The Eagles could use Smith to consistently get to the quarterback in Week 2, whether Jonathan Greenard plays or not. The edge rushers were okay in Week 1, but Smith was the highlight of the group.

Dontayvion Wicks (WR)

Wicks deserves a lot of credit for stepping up in his Eagles debut. He finished with twoc atches for 73 yards and a touchdown, including a 64-yard catch on his first recpetion as an Eagle (the longest reception of his career).

While it will be difficult for Wicks to top his Week 1 performance, the Eagles just need him to consistently catch passes when the ball is thrown his way. Wicks is a playmaker at the WR2 spot.

Jihaad Campbell (LB)

A good debut for Campbell in Week 1, as he was the only player with a sack on the Eagles defense. Campbell had two pressures and a quarterback hit, finishing with a pressure rate of 33.3%.

Campbell could be better in coverage, allowing two completions for 48 yards in Week 1. The coverage numbers will improve as Campbell gets more reps, but Vic Fangio can still use Campbell as an extra rusher.

Tariq Woolen (CB)

It's going to be hard for Woolen to have a better day in coverage than he had in his Eagles debut. Jayden Daniels was just 1-of-5 for 1 yard targeting Woolen, with the one completion being a touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

Woolen was a shutdown corner on the outside in Week 1. His assignment in Week 2 is either Calvin Ridley or Carnell Tate, two tough assignments no matter who Woolen is covering.

Andrew Mukuba (S)

Mukuba is on the injury report, after he did not practice with a knee injury. We'll find out his status for Sunday, but the sophomore had a solid day in coverage.

Targeted once for six yards, Mukuba was in position to make plays but didn't get much of an opportunity. That should change come Sunday, as he'll be more involved in the defense.

This is all contingent on him playing of course.

Darius Cooper (WR)

Cooper was excellent on kickoff and punt coverage in the first half against the Commanders, having four special teams tackles (three solo) and establishing himself as the second gunner on the coverage teams.

Will Cooper continue his special teams success in Week 2? He's earned his spot on the roster and has a reason to be active on game day. The Eagles will expect him to keep making plays and help improve the coverage unit after a poor showing in Week 1.

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