The only stat that matters for the Philadelphia Eagles -- 1-0.

The Eagles won their sixth consecutive season opener under Nick Sirianni on Sunday against the Washington Commanders, holding on in the final minute to preserve a 24-22 victory. Jalen Hurts was excellent, the offensive line was poor, and there were plenty of overreactions to go around -- along with grades from each position.

What about the winners and losers from Week 1? We got those too, so let's break down all the winners and losers from Sunday.

Winners

Jalen Hurts: What else is there to say about Hurts in Week 1. Hurts finished 14-of-25 for 203 yards and three touchdowns, looking very comfortable in Sean Mannion's offense. Hurts was 5-of-8 for 167 yards with 2 TD on throws that traveled 10+ air yards (145.8 rating). On third down, Hurts was 4-of-9 for 103 yards and 2 TD for a 126.4 rating. Hurts was also 6-of-10 for 90 yards and a TD in the second half. Hurts did all this despite pressure in the pocket all day. Let''s not forget the 22-yard run on 3rd-and-18 that set up the winning touchdown. If it wasn't for Hurts in his ability to make plays in big moments, the Eagles are 0-1.

Dontayvion Wicks: Couldn't ask for much more from Wicks in his debut, as his first catch with the Eagles went 64 yards -- the longest of his career. Wicks also caught a touchdown pass for the Eagles, as Jalen Hurts had a 135.4 passer rating targeting Wicks. The Eagles had a solid showing from their wide receivers on Sunday, because Wicks carried the unit.

Dallas Goedert: Two touchdowns from Goedert give him 14 in his last 16 games played, the most amongst tight ends in the NFL. Goedert had both his touchdown catches on third down, the first on 3rd-and-goal from the 17-yard line and the second was a 43-yard touchdown catch on 3rd-and-6 for the decisive score. Hurts was 4-of-5 for 77 yards with 2 TD and a 158.3 rating targeting Goedert on the afternoon.

Nolan Smith: The Eagles edge rushers weren't spectacular on Sunday, but Smith had a very good game. He finished with four pressures in 26 pass-blocking snaps and a 16.7% pressure rate, a good day of getting pressure on Jayden Daniels. Smith also had two tackles against the run, as Rachaad White had minimal gains on both his tackles. This was a very encouraging day for Smith.

Jalen Carter: First game with a new contract and Carter made several plays that impacted the final score. Carter recorded a forced fumble, PAT block, and four pressures -- finishing with an 11.4% pressure rate. There's discussion whether Carter should have been impactful in the sack department, but he generated consistent pressure in the A-gap. He was a difference maker in Week 1.

Moro Ojomo: The play of the game belonged to Ojomo, who stuffed John Bates on the tight end shovel pass that preserved the Eagles' victory. The Commanders had a good play call, but it was Ojomo that made the move that was able to keep Washington out of the end zone. Ojomo also had four pressures and a 13.8% pressure rate, so he was in the backfield most of the day. He's a playmaker, and the Eagles are fortunate to still have him around for one more year.

Zack Baun: A dominant day for Baun, who allowed -2 passing yards on six attempts. Jayden Daniels was 3-of-6 for -2 yards targeting Baun, who also finished with 12 tackles and two pass breakups. Baun was all over the field on Sunday, as Daniels struggled throwing the ball in the middle of the field when Baun was in the vicinity. He was the best player on the field in Week 1.

Jihaad Campbell: The lone sack of the afternoon belonged to Campbell, who got to Jayden Daniels on a 2nd-and-8 in the fourth quarter. Campbell finished with two pressures and a 33.3% pressure rate, showing he can be an extra rusher when needed. The athleticism stood out, but the coverage numbers can improve going forward. For his first game as the full-time starter at linebacker, Campbell played well.

Quinyon Mitchell: Terry McLaurin didn't have a simgle reception when going up against Mitchell, who shut down the Commanders' top pass catcher. Mitchell allowed just two catches for 15 yards in Week 1-- just 3.8 yards per attempt. Sunday was a typical Mitchell performance, and his job is a lot easier with Tariq Woolen on the other side.

Tariq Woolen: A very good debut for Woolen, who also shut down McLaurin on Sunday. McLaurin didn't have a catch against Woolen either, who allowed just 1 passing yard on the afternoon (and that was the 1-yard touchdown catch late in the game). Jayden Daniels was 1-of-5 for 1 yard targeting Woolen, which explains how good he was in coverage. Fantastic debut for Woolen.

Braden Mann: Special teams won the Eagles the game, and Mann played a huge role in that. Mann averaged 51.6 yards on his punts -- including two that went for 60+ yards (64, 62). Mann finished with 4 punts inside the 20, and five of his kicks ended up inside the 10 prior to a return. He was the reason why the Commanders struggled to gain any momentum on offense in the first half. Mann might be NFC special teams player of the week for Week 1.

Darius Cooper: Four tackles on special teams for Cooper, including three solo, in the first half for Cooper. That led the Eagles, as Cooper was all over the field on kickoff and punt coverage. This is why Cooper made the Eagles, outside of what he did as a wide receiver -- and why he'll play every week. This will be noted in the film room.

Losers

Makai Lemon: This wasn't the debut Lemon expected, as the Eagles only gave him targets on screens behind the line of scrimmage. Lemon was open on some routes over the middle of the field, but the offensive line didn't protect long enough for Hurts to see him. The end result was three catches for -5 yards (-1.7 yards per catch) with 0 air yards combined on targets. Lemon isn't ready to significantly contribute to this offense, but the Eagles aren't doing him any favors either.

Landon Dickerson: This may have been the worst game of Dickerson's career, as he looked like a turnstyle against the Commanders defensive line. Dickerson allowed four pressures and an 8.8% pressure rate allowed per dropback in the win -- and was fortunate more pressures weren't allowed. The run blocking was just as bad, as the A-gap on the left side was wide open for the Commanders interior defenders. He also had a holding penalty as well. Dickerson was replaceable in Week 1.

Cam Jurgens: Jurgens had two holding penalties in Week 1, on top of a pressure allowed in 34 pass-blocking snaps. The Eagles were fortunate Jurgens' penalty in the red zone didn't hurt them, thanks to Jalen Hurts and Dallas Goedert connecting on a touchdown on 3rd-and-goal from the 17. Jurgens also struggled with his leverage in run blocking as well, as the inside zone wasn't effective. Wasn't a good day for Jurgens either.

Tyler Steen: Let's just add to the poor performances on the offensive line. Steen allowed just one pressure on Sunday, but was actually beaten four times in 34 pass blocking snaps. While Steen was able to recover on some of his beats -- the 11.8% beat percentage is replacement level. The interior of the Eagles offensive line deserves an 'F.'

Jalyx Hunt: This was the best player in training camp this summer for the Eagles, but Hunt wasn't near the dominant level he displayed in August. Hunt wasn't bad on Sunday, finishing with three pressures and a 11.5% pressure rate in 24 pass rushing snaps. He made plays, but not the game-changing plays we were accustomed to seeing this summer. The Eagles do need Jonathan Greenard back on this pass rush.

Arnold Ebiketie: The No. 3 edge rusher was a non factor on Sunday, not recording a single pressure in 14 pass rushing snaps and one tackle in 27 snaps. Ebiketie too the majority of snaps from A.J. Epenesa, but perhaps the Eagles should reverse that come Week 2 if Jonathan Greenard can't go. This pass rush needs Greenard back.

Cooper DeJean : A brutal Sunday for DeJean, who played his worst game in the slot. Not only did DeJean allow a touchdown pass in the slot, but Jayden Daniels went 7-of-9 for 83 yards with a 142.1 passer rating targeting DeJean as the primary defender. DeJena allowed five first downs and 30 yards after the catch -- very un-DeJean like. DeJean also had an illegal contact penalty early that extended a Washington drive. Week 1 is a day DeJean will certainly flush.

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