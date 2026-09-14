Eagles Snap Count Takeaways: Makai Lemon Needs Significantly Less Playing Time In Week 2

The aftermath of the Philadelphia Eagles' victory over the Washington Commanders gave plenty away regarding the state of the football team.

Between the grades of each position and the winners and losers, there's a lot to digest with the Eagles after Week 1. The snap counts tell a huge part of the story too.

Who's playing on this team and how much are they playing. Who was active on game day and didn't play? How are the Eagles using players at crowded positions?

Week 1 told quite a bit regarding playing time. The proof is in the pudding.

Hollywood Brown didn't play

Brown was active on game day, but didn't see a single offensive snap nor on special teams. Cooper DeJean saw more offensive snaps than Brown -- and both were in quarterback kneeldowns.

DeVonta Smith played 95% of the offensive snaps and Dontayvion Wicks played 92%. Makai Lemon played 64% of the snaps and Darius Cooper ended up playing 15%. Brown was active, but didn't see any playing time on offense or special teams.

Not a lot of snaps for E.J. Jenkins -- for a reason

The Eagles spent a lot of time keeping four tight ends, but the depth at the position has been tested. Eli Stowers is on injured reserve and E.J. Jenkins played just one offensive snap on Sunday (the Eagles didn't run much "13 personnel."). Of the 55 offensive snaps, the Eagles ran "12 personnel" and "13 personnel" just 27.3% of the snaps.

The Eagles clearly don't put a lot of stock into their backup tight ends right now, whetehr it's Johnny Mundt or Eli Stowers. Give credit to Sean mannion for relizing what he has -- or doesn't have -- and using "11 personnel" to his advantage.

Zach Ertz may be back at this rate.

Too much Makai Lemon

The Eagles ran "11 personnel" 69.1% of the offensive snaps, and Lemon played 64% of the offensive snaps. Philadelphia certainly tried to force Lemon into the offense, and the results were three catches for -5 yards. Lemon doesn't need manufactured touches at this stage -- and isn't ready for that anyway.

Elijah Moore was a healthy scratch, but the Eagles should consider Moore in Lemon's role next week. The Eagles would get more production from the slot and more opportunities to free up DeVonta Smith and Dallas Goedert if Moore plays.

More Moro Ojomo, less Jordan Davis

The Eagle sgave Jordan Davis $26 million a year in his contract extension. Davis is one of the highest paid defensive tackles in the game, yet played 34 of the 70 defensive snaps (49%) to Ojomo's 48 (69%).

Hard to argue with the Eagles keeping Ojomo off the field, especially with the game he had on Sunday. Ojomo is an impact player and had the play of the game to preserve the Eagles win, but the Eagles playing him more snaps than Davis definitely has Vic Fangio's footprint.

Why did the Eagles rush to pay Davis with the fifth-year option with Ojomo still in the fold? Davis is a good player, but Ojomo may be better.

Also, for all the discussion Fangio has on jalen Carter's conditioning? Carter played 66 of the 70 snaps (94%). Doesn't appear Carter is that out of shape.

Arnold Ebiketie is the No. 3 pass rusher

With Jonathan Greenard out, the Eagles were going to play Jalyx Hunt and Nolan Smith a lot. The question surrounded who was going to be the No. 3 pass rusher -- Arnold Ebiketie or A.J. Epenesa.

Ebiketie played 28 snaps (40%) while Epenesa played 12 (17%). Neither player hada pressure, and Ebiketie certainly underperformed as the No. 3 pass rusher. Regradless, he's ahead of Epenesa on the depth chart.

When Greenard returns, both Ebiketie and Epenesa will be more efficient with fewer snaps.

No defensive snaps for Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

If the Eagles had a role for Trotter Jr. at inside linebacker, it didn't exist on Sunday. Trotter didn't play a single defensive snap, while Zack Baun played all 70 defensive snaps and Jihaad Campbell played 66.

Trotter Jr. played 24 snaps on special teams, secodn most behind Kelee Ringo (26). he does have a role on this team on defense and special teams, but if Baun and Campbell are healthy there's little use for him on defense.

The Eagles aren't playing three linebackers.

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