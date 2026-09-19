The Philadelphia Eagles (1-0) head to Nashville to take on the Tennessee Titans (0-1) in a cross-conference clash in what will be a sweltering Sunday at Nissan Stadium. The Eagles spent the week working on cleaning up some of the issues that came up in their 24-22 season opening win over Washington and looks to take advantage of being the superior team on the field in Week 2.

While there were some solid individual performances last week, the Eagles could be in store to have even more against the Titans. Here are seven players I think will have a big game on Sunday:

Saquon Barkley

On paper, Barkley had a solid game last week averaging 5.5 yards per carry while totaling 83 yards on the ground on 15 touches. However, essentially half of his yardage came on a 42-yard run for one of the handful of explosive plays the Eagles used to beat Washington. Other than that, it was tough sledding for Barkley who was contacted behind the line of scrimmage on seven of his carries per Next Gen Stats.

The good news for the Eagles' running back is that the Titans let Breece Hall run for 102 yards and a toucdown on 22 carries, good for a 4.6 yards per carry average while backup running back Braelon Allen had 40 yards on 10 touches in their 23-10 Week 1 loss. There should be plenty of chances for the offensive line to create some lanes for Barkley to take advantage of with another week to work on the new wide gap run scheme.

Cooper DeJean

DeJean looks to bounce back after a rough season opener in which he injured his abdomen and calf while getting burnt on a handful of routes against Stefon Diggs and rookie Antonio Williams. DeJean said he will be ready to go on Sunday and he will go up against a familiar foe at times in Wan'Dale Robinson.

Robinson, who signed a four-year, $78 million deal with $38 million guaranteed, has racked up the 10th-most receiving yards in the slot position since entering the NFL according to Next Gen Stats. Yet, last season, DeJean held Robinson without a target across 16 slot matchups, making the third-year cornerback the only defender with at least 10 slot matchups against Robinson and go untargeted. DeJean could be posied to have a big bounce back game on Sunday.

Jalen Hurts

In case you forgot, the last time Hurts faced the Titans in 2022, he lit up the Tennessee defense for 380 passing yards to go along with four total touchdowns in a 35-10 thumping. Hurts had a 34-yard touchdown pass to DeVonta Smith, 40-yard and 29-yard scoring strikes to A.J. Brown while also rushing for one himself. He completed 29 of his 39 passes for a 130.3 passer rating.

Add to the mix Titans' star defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons' comment on making Hurts "just a QB," and it makes a nice recipe for Hurts to continue his strong start to the 2026 season with another big game, helping the Eagles pick up their first win in Tenneesse after dropping their first three meetings between the two teams since the Titans became an NFL team.

Zack Baun

I don't have any significant stats to back this one up other than Baun looked fantastic last Sunday and was by far the best defesnive player on the field and I think that continues this week. The All-Pro linebacker racked up 12 tackles last week, more than any defensive player for either team while adding a tackle for loss and two pass deflections. It was the Baun of 2024 that helped anchor the middle of the defense for the Eagles and it seems like he might be on that trajectory once again here this season.

Jalyx Hunt

Hunt had a rather quiet game with just three pressures last week and was part of the pass rush group that Vic Fangio called "inconsistent" earlier in the week. Sunday, Hunt and that group has a chance to redeem themselves.

The Jets were able to get pressure on Cam Ward on 41% of his drop backs, making it tough for the second-year quarterback to get anything going. Because of that, he completed just 19 of his 32 passes (59%) for 140 yards while being sacked three times and posting a QBR of 41.0 and 80.2 passer rating.

The right side of the offensive line struggled last week including right tackle J.C. Latham who was beaten twice and allowed a pair of pressures last week which bodes well for Hunt.

Quinyon Mitchell and Riq Woolen

These two come in as a combo because they have a matchup that they should dominate in. Woolen (0.7) and Mitchell (0.8) rank first and second respectively in yards allowed per coverage snap since 2022 among corners with at least 500 coverage snaps per Next Gen Stats.

Woolen put together a solid debut against the Commanders allowing just one reception for only a yard on five targets while Mitchell gave up 20 yards on three catches primarily going against Terry McLaurin and Stefon Diggs.

Sunday, they are not facing the same caliber of wide recievers in rookie Carnell Tate, Calvin Ridley and Robinson. The two should continue to show their lockdown abilities on Sunday and make it extremely tough for Ward to find any room to get the ball out on the perimeter to his wideouts.

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