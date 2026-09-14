Week 1 certainly isn't a game in which the Philadelphia Eagles will brag about. Regardless, a win is a win is a win in the NFL -- and the Eagles are 1-0.

There were some aspects of this Week 1 performance the Eagles can take into Week 2, and others that can be stored in the basement. Some players had strong games and others did not, and overreactions were certainly made after the Week 1 performance.

It's a long season. Regardless, report cards still have to come out.

Every position was graded in the Week 1 win. How did the Eagles fare?

Quarterback: A-

Jalen Hurts went 14-of-25 for 203 yards with 3 TD and 0 INT (122.2 rating). Hurts was the reason the Eagles were able to beat the Commanders, as he went Hurts was 6-of-10 for 90 yards with a TD (122.9 rating) in the second half. Hurts went 2-of-3 for 40 yards with a TD in the fourth quarter (149.3 rating).

Hurts went 5-of-8 for 167 yards and 2 TD with 0 INT on throws of 10+ air yards (145.8 rating). Outside of the pressure numbers and the stagnant possessions, Hurts couldn't have asked for a better debut in Sean Mannion's system.

A lot of doubters were silenced for one week.

Running back: B

There were some good aspects of Saquon Barkley's game, as he finished with 15 carries for 83 yards -- averaging 5.5 yards per carry. The 42-yard run was the highlight on third-and-2 (and it led to a touchdown), but the Commanders were clearly stacking the B-gap and C-gap to take away the outside zone from Barkley.

Barkley had six carries for 19 yards in the second half, and was essentially taken away form the game plan. The 42-yard run still counts as part of his average, and it was the big play the Eagles needed from their star back.

The running backs can be better in pass protection as well.

Wide receiver: B

Quite a debut for Dontayvion Wicks, as he finished with two catches for 73 yards -- including a career-long 64-yard reception. Wicks had a touchdown catch as well, as Jalen Hurts had a 135.4 passer rating targeting him.

DeVonta Smith has just three catches for 53 yards, as the Commanders zoned in on him. Makai Lemon had three catches for -5 yards, and looked like he wasn't ready to contribute to the passing game.

Wicks was very good on Sunday, which brings this grade up. Performances like this will free up Smith, but the Eagles may want to look towards the middle of the field for Lemon moving forward (he was open on some plays).

Tight end: A

Dallas Goedert had two receiving touchdowns on Sunday, showing he's aging at his position like a fine wine.

Jalen Hurts went 4-of-5 for 77 yards with 2 TD targeting Goedert -- a perfect 158.3 passer rating. Goedert's 43-yard touchdown pass in the fourth quarter was the decisive score in the Eagles' win. Both of Goedert's touchdown catches came on third down.

The Eagles are in trouble at tight end if Goedert gets hurt, but he's the most reliable pass catcher in this offense. Philadelphia doesn't win this game without Goedert.

Offensive line: F

The offensive line certainly wasn't the strength of the team on Sunday. Landon Dickerson allowed a pressure rate allowed per drop back of 8.8% and had a holding penalty. Cam Jurgens had two holding penalties and struggled in run blocking.

Tyler Steen was beaten by his defender four times and Jordan Mailata allowed a sack. The offensive line struggled against Daronte Jones defense -- which is a variant of Brian Flores' defense (and the Eagles have struggled against that scheme in the past).

This was not a banner day for the offensive line. The offense couldn't get into a rhythm because of them.

Edge rusher: C+

The bright spot amongst this group? Nolan Smith -- who finished with four pressures and a 16.7% pressure rate. Jalyx Hunt had three pressures, but the edge rushers had no quarterback hits and no sacks on the day.

Arnold Ebiketie didn't have a pressure in 16 pass rushing snaps and A.J. Epenesa played just 20 snaps total. The backups didn't amount to much on Sunday.

This group did get by without Jonathan Greenard, but they need their No. 1 pass rusher back.

Defensive tackle: A-

This group were as good as advertised on Sunday. Moro Ojomo had four pressures and a 13.8% pressure rate -- not included wa steh two-point conversion stop on the shovel pas sthet sealed the win.

Jordan Davis had eight tackles, seven were rushing tackles. Jalen Carter had three pressures and a forced fumble in his firts game since signing a contract extension. The Comamnders had just 7 rushing yards between the A-gap on Sunday, so the Eagles were a force in the defensive interior.

Linebacker: A+

Zack Baun and Jihaad Campbell made plenty of plays in Week 1. Baun arguably ahd the best coverage game for a linebacker in years, as the Jayden Daniels went 3-of-6 for -2 yards targting Baun as the primary defender -- thats -0.3 yards per attempt. Baun has the only linebacker in the NFL since the start of last season to be targeted 5+ times and allow negative yards in a game.

Baun also led the Eagles with 12 tackles, and had two pass breakups. Campbell had nine tackles, two pressures, and a sack. He was all over the field in his first game as the full-time starter, even though he allowed a 33-yard completion on third-and-14.

The linebackers were both excellent on Sunday. Vic Fangio had to be pleased.

Cornerback: B

Let's start with Quinyon Mitchell and Tariq Woolen, as the outside cornerbacks allowed just three completions for 16 yards on the afternoon. Jayden Daniels was 1-of-5 for 1 yard targeting Woolen, the lone completion was a 1-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

Terry McLaurin didn't have a completion when going up against Mitchell nor Woolen -- going 0-for-2 on the day. Both players shut down McLaurin form taking over the game.

Why does this grade go down? Cooper DeJean had arguably the worst game of his career, as Jayden Daniels went 7-of-9 for 83 yards and a touchdown targeting him as the primary defender (142.1 rating). DeJean allowed a passing touchdown as a slot cornerback for the first time in his career too.

This wasn't a great day for DeJean, but that won't happen often. Still a good day for the cornerbacks as a whole.

Safety: B

Andrew Mukuba wasn't even targted as the primary defender in coverage, and he played 38 coverage snaps. Mukuba was solid, even if he didn't fill up the stat sheet.

Marcus Epps had seven tackles, three against the run. He was targeted twice in coverage, allowing two completions for 14 yards.

The safeties were solid, which is all they had to be. Epps returned from an injury early in the game and Mukuba was in position to make plays. This is what the Eagles were asking for from safety.

Special teams: A+

What a performance across the board on special teams. Jake Elliott hit all his field goals and extra point attempts while the Eagles averaged 25.0 yards on kick returns (Tank Bigsby, Will Shipley) and 9.3 yards on punt returns (Britain Covey).

Now, for the impressive performances. Braden Mann averaged 51.6 yards on his punts -- including two that went for 60+ yards (64, 62). Mann finished with 4 punts inside the 20, and five of his kicks ended up inside the 10 prior to a return. He wa steh reason why the Comamnders struggled to gain any momentum on offense in the first half.

Jalen Carter had a blocked PAT in the first half that led to the Comamnders going for two to tie the game at the end of the game. Darius Cooper had four special teams tackles (three solo) while Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Smael Mondon each had two.

The Eagles special teams were just as vital towards the win as Jalen Hurts and Dallas Goedert were. Easy "A" for them on Sunday.

Make sure you bookmark Philadelphia Eagles on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!