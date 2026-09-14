7 Eagles Stats You Won't Find Anywhere Else That Define Week 1 and Beyond

The Philadelphia Eagles did enough to beat the Washington Commanders in Week 1, with several players having performances that stood out -- in a positive and negative light.

Those performances told a story about Week 1, and perhaps set a trend for the remainder of the season. The Eagles certainly can use these statistics to sent a trend for how the reminder of the year will go.Make sure you bookmark Philadelphia Eagles on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!

For some of the negative player stats, perhaps some will stick while others could trend in a positive direction.

Here are the key numbers in Week 1 to keep an eye on going forward:

Jalen Hurts -- on throws of 10+ air yards

Hurts threw three touchdowns on Sunday, but his performance throwing the deep ball stood out in Week 1. The Eagles quarterback finished 5-of-8 for 167 yards with 2 TD and 0 INT (145.8 rating) in the win, completing both his passes that traveled 25+ air yards.

Hurts only trailed Trevor Lawrence (157.9 rating) and Josh Allen (151.0 rating) on throws that traveled 10+ air yards in Week 1, show casing how efficient he was throwing the ball downfield.

For context, Hurts completed just 43.5% of his passes that traveled 10+ air yards last season. This was a remarkable improvement.

Jalen Hurts -- middle of the field

Hurts was efficient between the numbers on Sunday, going 6-of-7 for 71 yards with 2 TD and 0 INT for a 148.5 rating. Pass attempts between the numbers translate to the middle of the field, which Hurts had just 162 attempts last year.

For context, Hurts completed 77.8% of his passes between the numbers in 2025 (126-of-162) for 1,331 yards with 12 TD and 3 INT. The 117.9 rating only trailed Jared Goff, who nearly doubled those attempts last year.

This was an encouraging start for Hurts, but he's been good throwing in the middle of the field (when he throws it there).

Landon Dickerson -- pass blocking

Dickerson didn't look healthy in training camp, and he appeared to be a shell of himself in Week 1.

The pass blocking numbers were troubling, as Dickerson allowed three pressures in 34 pass blocking snaps -- pressure rate allowed per dropback of 8.8% Those are the numbers presented, telling the story of how often Dickerson was beaten in the A-gap.

Is Dickerson getting benched? No, but this was a disturbing trend dating back to last season. Injuries may have caught up with Dickerson, but he'll need more than one week to know for sure.

Dontayvion Wicks -- passer rating when targeted

The Eagles couldn't have asked for a better debut from Wicks, who finished with two catches for 73 yards and a touchdown -- which included a 64-yard completion that wa sthe longest of his career.

The most telling stat of Wicks' performance? Jalen Hurts had a 135.4 passer rating when targeting Wicks in Week 1 -- the highest of any Eagles wide receiver. Wicks even had a drop, or the passer rating would have been higher.

If Wicks can be this efficient for Hurts, that will free up DeVonta Smith has the season goes on.

Dallas Goedert was perfect

Jalen Hurts had a perfect passer rating when targeting Goedert on Sunday, as Hurts went 4-of-5 for 77 yards with 2 TD and 0 INT. Both of Goedert's touchdown catches were on third down as well.

Goedert has 14 TD catches in his last 16 games played (including postseason). Since Week 3 of last season, Goedert's 14 TD receptions are tied with DaVonte Adams for the most in the NFL.

No matter the offense, Goedert is the most reliable target for Jalen Hurts. He's getting better with age.

Terry McLaurin was shut down

McLaurin had just two catches for 14 yards in Week 1, thanks to the dominance of Quinyon Mitchell and Tariq Woolen.

The Commanders' No. 1 wide receiver was targted four times, twice facing Mitchell and Woolen. He didn't have a catch against either of them.

Mitchell allowed just 2 catches for 15 yards as the primary defender, as Jayden Daniels targeted him four times. Woolen allowed just 1 catch for 1 yard (and that recpetion was a touchdown), but Daniels was 1-of-5 for 1 yard on the afternoon targeting him.

There's a reason Mitchell and Woolen played all 70 defensive snaps. they were that good in coverage.

Cooper DeJean -- worst game in coverage

DeJean went two years without allowing a touchdown catch in the slot, until Week 1 against the Commanders. That Stefon Diggs touchdown was the first touchdown catch DeJean ever allowed in the slot, part of a day where Jayden Daniels had a 142.1 passer rating targeting DeJean.

Daniels went 7-of-9 for 83 yards targeting DeJean, 55 of which were to Stefon Diggs. DeJean also had an illegal contact penalty when Daniel targeted Diggs.

DeJean allowed a 158.3 passer rating when covering Diggs. Fortunately for DeJean, he won't be facing a great route runner like Diggs every week -- so there's a good chance he'll bounce back in Week 2.

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