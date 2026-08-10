PHILADELPHIA – Thoughts from Eagles training camp…

Chill on rookie. Yes, it’s frustrating and concerning, and nobody knows yet if Makai Lemon will be a boom or bust first-round pick because his hamstrings have failed to cooperate dating back to his arrival in spring. He has missed four straight practices.

About the only solace you can lean on that everything will be fine is Cooper DeJean’s rookie battle with his hamstring that forced him to miss most of training camp. Though DeJean played several snaps on special teams once the season began, it wasn’t until the fifth game of his career that he logged significant defensive snaps. Until that fifth game, he had played eight defensive snaps in the first four.

DeJean quickly showed he is one of the better DBs in the game. Perhaps Lemon will be on the same track.

Payton’s place. The rookie quarterback’s place could be right here on the roster. He may be the one player I am most excited to see play against the Ravens on Saturday night.

‘I'm very, very happy with where Cole's at in his development,” said OC Sean Mannion. “There's kind of some growing pains to any young quarterback. This is his first exposure to NFL football and NFL defenses. With that, you take some bumps and bruises along the way, but he's made tremendous improvement in terms of timing, rhythm, accuracy. He's really, really sharp, which doesn't always maybe show to you guys on the practice field, but he's super engaged at practice, understands the play calls, understands the footwork.”

Biggest Surprise So Far

Eagles defensive back Michael Carter discussed transitioning to safety after training camp practice on Aug. 4, 2026. | Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

Biggest surprise. So far, for me, it’s been Michael Carter, who has picked up the move to safety with seeming ease. His ability to do that has made the safety group look better than I thought coming into camp.

Trade coming? Howie Roseman has made training camp trades in five straight Augusts. Right now, it’s difficult to find an area of the team that needs a boost. Maybe a couple preseason games will reveal some weaknesses.

Names who arrived via trades in previous Augusts: Gardner Minshew (2021), C.J. Gardner-Johnson (2022), Albert Okwuegbunam, Jahan Dotson (2024), and, last year, Jakorian Bennett, Sam Howell, and John Metchie.

One potential trade chip could be Tanner McKee if the Eagles don’t want to carry four QBs. If McKee is dealt, it could be for a future draft pick. Some think Nolan Smith could possibly be traded, but I think it is unlikely. He is a bargain for the next two seasons, and he is too good – when healthy – to move on from at this stage. That might change, though, if A.J. Epenesa and Arnold Ebeketie continue with their strong camps.

Saquon Barkley Leads Deep Group Of Running Backs

Eagles Saquon Barkley signs a football for a fan after a training camp practice in August, 2026. | Ed Kracz/Eagles on SI

RB depth. Some tough decisions will need to be made here, with Saquon Barkley and Tank Bigsby certainly locking down roster spots. Will Shipley, Dameon Pierce, Elijah Mitchell, and Carson Steele have had decent camps.

The Eagles could keep four, but that’s unlikely. Shipley was the only one the Eagles drafted, so maybe he has a leg up? He certainly seemed confident he would be here when asked how his role changed in the new offense.

“The role’s continuing to develop, just a week and a half into camp,” he said. “As the season continues to go, I think my role will continue to evolve and change.”

Just ridiculous. That’s what Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter have been in camp. They have been a handful for anyone trying to block them, and if they stay healthy, they will be a problem for offenses this season.

Could start elsewhere. Jeremiah Trotter, Jr., continues to flash the strides he has made in his third season. He is no longer thinking as much as he did in previous seasons, and his ability to diagnose plays and go sideline to sideline has been on display. He could start for plenty of other teams in this league. As it is, he is a sturdy third linebacker to have behind Zack Baun and Jihaad Campbell.