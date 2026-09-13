7 Studs, 2 Duds From First Half of Eagles Week 1 Showdown With Commanders

The Philadelphia Eagles have a halftime lead over the Washington Commanders in a first half that has more ups than downs. The offense got off to a slow start, but has picked up steam with big plays from Dontayvion Wicks and Saquon Barkley.

The defense has allowed one touchdown drive, but the Eagles are allowing just 3.7 yards per play and 126 yards so far. Braden Mann, Darius Cooper, and Jalen Carter are also having strong games on special teams as well.

There are plenty of studs in the first half, and a few duds. Let's list them shall we!

Studs

Dontayvion Wicks

Wicks made his first catch with the Eagles a memorable one, hauling in a 64-yard reception on a deep ball from Jalen Hurts that set the Eagles up for their first touchdown.

Tay Wicks made his first catch in Philly count! Seeshhhh pic.twitter.com/BoUVIullqB — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 13, 2026

In the stat book, Wicks' first target was a drop -- but he made up for that fast. That 64-yard catch was the longest of Wicks' career.

Wicks also had a 9-yard touchdown catch from Jalen Hurts to put the Eagles' up 14-3. he's been getting open frequently on multiple routes, freeing up the passing game and getting the offense going.

Jalen Hurts

The Eagles' offense didn't do much in their first two drives (10 plays, 12 yards), but Hurts got the unit going with a 64-yard deep ball to Dontayvion Wicks that set up Philadelphia's first touchdown.

On the Eagles' first touchdown drive, Hurts went 2-of-2 for 81 yards and a touchdown -- a perfect 158.3 passer rating. Hurts opened the game 5-of-7 for 91 yards and a touchdown (153.3 passer rating), through the first three possessions.

Took the offense a while to get going, but that Hurts deep ball isn't going away. The throw Hurts made to Goedert was an excellent throw over the middle of the field -- and it was in shotgun on a third-and-goal from the 17.

That first score feeling >>> pic.twitter.com/WpOA9mI0Ky — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 13, 2026

Hurts followed that up with a 9-yard touchdown pass to Dontayvion Wicks to put the Eagles up 14-3. He started the game 8-of 13 for 113 yards with 2 TD and 0 INT for a 117.5 passer rating.

Jalen dropping dimes 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/X5EhoRMsPv — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 13, 2026

Jordan Davis

Fresh off a contract extension, Davis was a force in the A-gap in the first quarter. He finished with three tackles (two solo). Both of those tackles resulted in no gain on first and secodn down carries.

Whether is was Rachaad White or Jacory Croskey-Merritt, Davis was able to burst through his blocker and make a play. This is why Davis is getting paid $26 million a year.

Tariq Woolen

Woolen has already made an impact in the secondary, covering a Jayden Daniels deep ball to Stefon Diggs and almost getting an interception on a pass over the middle of the field. The Commanders are struggling to get big plays in the passing game thanks to Woolen on the outside.

This is what the Eagles throught they were getting with Woolen when they signed him.

Zack Baun

Baun just took over on the Eagles' fifth defensive possession in the first half. He had a pass breakup on a Jayden Daniels pass over the middle to Stefon Diggs and tackled Jacory Croskey-Merritt for a 7-yard loss on the next play.

Back-to-back impactful plays for the former All-Pro linebacker, who is looking like an All-Pro again this year. Baun later had a pass breakup on a play intended for Noah Brown that was close to an interception late in the second quarter.

Saquon Barkley

Barkley had nine carries for 64 yards in the first half, looking like his 2024 self on a 3rd-and-2 run that resulted in a gain of 42 yards -- and set up the Jalen Hurts touchdown to Dontayvion Wicks.

Saquon on the loose 💨 pic.twitter.com/qW1yUWmaPq — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 13, 2026

That was Barkley's lone firts down run in the first half, but he made it count. The big plays were missing from Barkley's game last season, but he looks like his All-Pro self so far in Week 1.

Braden Mann

Give Mann a ton of credit for how good he was punting the ball in the first half. he pinned the Commanders deep in their own territory on multiple occasions, averaging 55.8 yards per punt and having three punts inside the Commanders' 20.

Just a dominant first half by Mann. Early special teams player of the week candidate.

Duds

Cam Jurgens

Jurgens did not have a good start to his 2026 season, having two holding penalties in first quarter. The Eagles center looked like he had a tough time on blitz pickup early in addition to the holding penalties, but he was bailed out of one of those holds with Jalen Hurts' 17-yard touchdown pas sto Dallas Goedert.

Jurgens did settle into the game in the second quarter, as the Commanders have a new-look defense with a lot of A-gap blitzes. He also allowed a batted pass on 3rd-and-2 late in the first half due to A-gap pressure-- and Hurts had an open receiver.

Landon Dickerson

The start of the game wasn't the best for Dickerson, allowing a few easy pressures in the first half -- one of which was on the Dontayvion Wicks touchdown. Dickerson has struggled recognizing his blocker in the A-gap, not looking like himself when facing a rush of more than four.

Dickerson may not be the same player as he was a few years ago, but it's early in the year. We'll see what adjustments he makes in the second half.

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