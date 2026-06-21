A DeSean Jackson Record Devonta Smith Is Set To Break For Eagles This Season

DeVonta Smith is off to the best start by any wide receiver in Philadelphia Eagles history.

Smith has 5,019 receiving yards in his first five seasons with the Eagles, the most in franchise history and the only player to have 5,000 receiving yards after his first five seasons (by players drafted by the Eagles). The 385 receptions are also the most for any player after their first five seasons with the Eagles.

On pace to become one of the best wide receivers in Eagles history, Smith is already 10th in franchise history in receiving yards and seventh in receptions. He's been excellent thus far in an Eagles uniform.

There's some even more history at stake for Smith in 2026, and it involves the incredible pace he's on in an Eagles uniform.

Smith will have to work for this record, but he's on pace to beat it -- an dthe record is held by DeSean Jackson.

Jackson's feat Smith can break

DeJean Jackson has 6,117 yards in his first six seasons in an Eagles uniform, the most by any player in franchise history. Jackson had his best season for the Eagles in year six, having 82 catches for 1,332 yards and nine touchdowns in 2013 -- averaging 16.2 yards per catch.

Jackson was rewriting the record books for the Eagles before Chip Kelly controversially released him in 2014. He would have set the bar for pass catchers in an Eagles uniform for decades.

Smith can set that bar in 2026, He needs just 1,099 yards to pass Jackson for the most receiving yards by any player in Eagles history -- a number Smith can attain as a WR1 in 2026.

Smith was only a WR1 in his rookie season, and he set the franchise record for receiving yards for rookies (916). Smith has added three 1,000-yard receiving seasons since and would have had four if not for an injury that caused him to miss multiple games.

Not only is Smith close to passing Jackson, but he's only 53 catches away from passing Zach Ertz for the most catches by any player in Eagles history after six seasons. Smith already has the most catches by a wide receiver after five seasons -- and he hasn't played his sixth season yet.

Smith will have this record for a long time

If Smith is able to pass Jackson this year, he will set the bar for any Eagles player.

Smith can reach 1,099 receiving yards and pass Jackson, but also will have the most receiving yards by any Eagles player after their seventh season has well.

Smith doesn't play his seventh season with the Eagles until 2027. There's a good chance Smith could have 7,000 career receiving yards after the 2027 season, a bar no Eagles player may be able to reach for a long time.

No Eagles player has been off to the start of a career at wide receiver like Smith. Not DeSean Jackson, not Mike Quick, not Harold Carmichael.

Smith is in a class of his own, and is chasing greatness as the greatest pass catcher in Eagles franchise history. He's not that far away from passing Carmichael for the most catches (589) and receiving yards in franchise history (8,978).