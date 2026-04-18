One Perfect Wide Receiver Target for the Eagles in Every Round of the NFL Draft

The Philadelphia Eagles are trying to revamp the wide receiver position this offseason.

The consensus remains A.J. Brown won't be with the Eagles after June 1, and the front office are making sure the position is restocked to make up for when they eventually move on from Brown. While Howie Roseman says Brown is "still an Eagle," that isn't expected to last long past the draft.

Wide receiver is certainly a focus for the Eagles in this draft. The Eagles already acquired Dontrayvion Wicks and signed Hollywood Brown and Elijah Moore, adding crucial depth at the position. DeVonta Smith is expected to be the WR1, but the Eagles could use this draft to find a WR2 -- especially in the early rounds.

The position could also use some more depth, especially if Brown is not back. This is a deep wide receiver class, one which the Eagles could take advantage of with at least one of their eight picks.

What wide receiver could the Eagles take in each round if one is available? This is assuming the Eagles haven't taken a wide receiver yet by the time they are set to pick.

This will also be the rounds the Eagles are currently set to pick in, so the seventh round is omitted for this exercise.

Round 1: Jordyn Tyson (Arizona State)

Injuries are the one thing holding Tyson back, but he's a playmaker when he's on the field. He can create separation easily and fits in well with what the Eagles are trying to revamp at wide receiver.

A consistent wideout in terms of production, Tyson doesn't have game-changing spped, but cna get the yards after the catch. He'd be a good WR2 lined up on the opposite side of Smith.

While Tyson isn't fast, he is quick. He won't be asked to produce immediatly, but would compete for a starting job with the Eagles. There's a good shot Tyson will be available in the 20s.

Round 2: Chris Bell (Louisville)

Bell projects as an NFL wide receiver (6-1, 222) and would have been a first-round pick is not for an ACL injury in November. The goal is to be ready in time for training camp, but Bell's draft stock will fall.

Here's where the Eagles swoop in. Bell has excellent acceleration and is excellent at running slant routes, seemingly getting open every time. He's great after the catch and has improved his drop rate every season. Bell has improved at his route running every season and has become a more complete wideout.

He's only going to get better.

Round 3: Zachariah Branch (Georgia)

A dynamic slot receiver at Georgia, Branch is a savant in the slot and has game-breaking speed after the catch. If any team wants to add a premier slot receiver, Branch may be the steal of the draft when it comes to playing inside.

Georgia didn't use Branch downfield much (the Bulldogs didn't have to), so it's unproven if he can do it at the NFL level. Branch can be a dangerous WR3 to Smith and Wicks if the Eagles wait until the later rounds to get a wideout.

Round 4: Deion Burks (Oklahoma)

Burks has the game-breaking speed to drive NFL defensive backs crazy, especially as a gadget player in an offense that utilizes wide receivers. While Sean mannion's offense remains a mystery, Burks could be used in the Jaylen Reed-type role.

The big plays didn't show up frequently in college, but the potential is there. Burks can play the outside and slot, and is excellent in breaking routes. The make-you-miss ability is what stands out on tape when watching Burks -- making him a gem on Day 3.

Round 5: Reggie Virgil (Texas Tech)

Virgil has the big play ability to consistently make plays downfield, and the size to back it up. The drop rate is high and the physicality doesn't always show on tape, but Virgil can get open downfield and go stride to stride with defensive backs.

While Virgil could improve his route running, he certainly adds depth to a wide reciever group as a deep ball threat. The Eagles could use more deep-ball wideouts.

Round 6: Cyrus Allen (Cincinnati)

Allen projects more as a return man at the NFL level, which the Eagles could use to bolster their kickoff and punt return coverage. He has improved his drop rate and was one of the standouts at the Senior Bowl.

If the Eagles wanted to take a flyer on a hard worker that continues to improve his game as a wideout, Allen would be an ideal choice.