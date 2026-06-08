The Eagles OTA Breakout That is Too Good to Be True -- And Why It Impacts WR

The wide receiver room on the Philadelphia Eagles will look significantly different in 2026.

This is the result of trading A.J. Brown, and preparing to trade Brown by acquiring Dontayvion Wicks, signing Hollywood Brown and Elijah Moore, and selecting Mekhi Lemon in the first round (who the Eagles traded up to get).

Even with DeVonta Smiith as the WR1, there are a lot of question marks with the position going forward. None of the receivers have stood out in the open OTA practices to the media, and Lemon will miss time with a hamstring injury.

Keep in mind it's June, but the receiver group didn't stand out like it did with Brown and Smith were around the past four years. This is a deeper group on paper, but how will this all play out when the pads come on?

One wide receiver has stood out -- Hollywood Brown.

Brown has the speed to take the top off a defense. Tariq Woolen was able to go pound-for-pound with Brown on a go-ball, which is a testament to Woolen and how his presence makes the Eagles secondary even better than it already is.

Woolen can catch Brown, yet Brown has proven his speed could be a weapon in this offense. Is Brown's performance in June too good to be true?

The depth chart plays a role

Brown isn't one of the top three receivers on the Eagles roster. Smith is the WR1 while Lemon and Wicks are battling for the WR2 role. Even with Lemon's injury, he'll be in the running with Wicks for that job.

Where does that leave Brown? Remember there is only one ball to be distributed.

In addition to Smith, Wicks, and Lemon, Dallas Goedert and Eli Stowers are the top tight ends in this offense. Stowers excels between the hashmarks, so he's a downfield option.

Brown is essentially the fifth or six option in the passing game, even though he has a critical role as a deep ball receiver. There is the opportunity for Brown to compete for a larger role, but Smith is getting paid $25 million a year, Lemon was a first-round pick, and Wicks is getting apid $12.5 million in 2027.

Those three receivers are getting the opportunity before Brown.

What can Brown do for you?

Brown does add an added dimension to the Eagles offense, as he provides the speed down the field this offense needs. The Kansas City Chiefs used Brown to his strengths last season as a WR3 option last season -- target him downfield and use his ability to run between the hashmarks over the middle and create yards after the catch.

The Eagles can accomplish the same even with the receivers ahead of Brown on the depth chart. The biggest question surrounding Brown is if he's the same receiver that has struggled since his foot injury four years ago.

Brown wasn't the Eagles' first choice, as they were interested in Darnell Mooney (who signed with the New York Giants). He's a nice consolation prize, who is a low-risk, high-reward signing.

Brown's average air yards per target last season was 11.30 -- the highest it's been in a full season since 2023 (11.74). Brown also averaged 3.9 yards after the catch per reception, his highest average since 2021 (4.3). There's more the Eagles can get out of Brown if he's utilized correctly.

Could Brown get cut?

Any player on a one-year deal is vulnerable, but the odds are against that happening with brown.

The depth chart at wide receiver is full of question marks behind Brown. Johnny Wilson, Darius Cooper, Elijah Moore, and Britain Covey are battling for roster spots.

The Eagles would like to keep developing Cooper, while Covey can return punts and Wilson is a good blocker. There's a battle for one -- perhaps two -- roster spots at wide receiver.

Brown is expected to have one of those roster spots on lock, so he's not part of the WR5 or WR6 battle. Will brown get enough targets in teh regular season to be productive?

That's the question that will be answered come September.