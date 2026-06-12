Eagles Rookie Progress Report: How Every Pick Performed And Depth Chart Update

The rookie class for the Philadelphia Eagles came into the spring with a lot of hype. They have yet to live up to any of that.

This minicamp for the Eagles rookies has been disappointing to say the least. Injuries have tempered expectations, and the rookies that are playing haven't performed particularly well to this point.

Just remember it is June and the Eagles have been in shells and shorts. Things can certainly change once the pads come on (it can't get any worse for the rookies).

How have the rookies fared after minicamp and where they stand on the depth chart as the summer unfolds.

Makai Lemon (1st round)

Lemon didn't participate in minicamp as he was nursing a hamstring injury. He's expected to be ready to go in time for training camp, as Lemon will compete with Dontayvion Wicks for the WR2 job.

At worst, Lemon will start the seaosn with the majority of his snaps coming in the slot. The Eagles want more out of him, but Wicks is the frontrunner for the WR2 job.

Eli Stowers (2nd round)

Stowers had a sleeve on his right leg during minicamp and the Eagles were cautious with him on Day 2 of minicamp (it is June after all). When Stowers was healthy, he wasn't standing out during the practices -- but perhaps the leg injury had something to do with his performance.

Competing for the TE2 job, Stowers will be in a battle with Johnny Mundt. The Eagles appear to be giving Mundt the edge for now, but the TE2 job interchanges anyway.

Markel Bell (3rd round)

This was an underwhelming minicamp for Bell. With Lane Johnson back, Bell was no longer getting the right tackle snaps with the first team. He wasn't getting them with the second team either, as the Eagles moved Bell to left tackle and had Fred Johnson take the reps at right tackle with the second team.

Johnson appears to be the No. 3 tackle heading into the summer. Bell sat out the second day of minicamp with an injury, so that was a setback for him. The Eagles are still developing Bell, which is what he's expected to be this year.

Cole Payton (5th round)

None of the quarterbacks behind Jalen Hurts were good in the minicamp session, but Payton has a lot of work to do. The Eagles aren't keeping four quarterbacks, and Payton doesn't look ready to be on an NFL roster.

Payton has done little to stand out, but he's also supposed to be the QB3 (at best) and is still developing. He's viewed more as a long-term project, but Payton has to show the Eagles something this summer if he wants to stick around.

Micah Morris (6th round)

Morris is on the second team offensive line at right guard. The Eagles are likely to keep him there, even after signing Michael Jordan at the conclusion of minicamp.

While signing Jordan significantly hurt Morris' chances of being the No. 3 guard, it also takes a lot of pressure off him. That's not a bad thing considering the lack of depth the Eagles had behind Landon Dickerson and Tyler Steen.

Morris is still the second team right guard, and likely where he'll stay this summer.

Cole Wisniewski (7th round)

Wisniewski isn't getting second team reps at safety, as Michael Carter and Andre Sam have been taking the majority of the reps behind Andrew Mukuba and Marcus Epps.

Hard to gauge how a seventh-round pick is doing when on the third team, but this is how Wisniewski is faring right now. Let's see what happens this summer when the pads come on.

Uar Bernard (7th round)

Bernard is where one would expect him to be at this stage in his football journey. He's getting handled by the third team offensive line, players who have years of experience playing football. Bernard doesn't know how to translate his massive frame on the football field yet.

This is about developing Bernard, as he has a long way to go. Being a competent football player in 2026 just isn't realistic, even if there is a roster spot for Bernard.

Keyshawn James-Newby (7th round)

James-Newby was already a long shot to make the roster, being on the third team amongst the pass rushers. Now the Eagles added AJ Epenesa to the mix, and he has a strong chance to take a roster spot.

Brandon Graham may come back too, so there may be no room for James-Newby. He'll have to fight for a spot on the practice squad.