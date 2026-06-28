Bryce Huff Upset Over Eagles' Super Bowl Decision Is Outrageous -- Given How Little He Contributed

The fit between Bryce Huff and the Philadlephia Eagles was a disaster from the start.

Huff knew it -- and so did the Eagles.

Huff's only season in Philadelphia was a disaster. The first year of a three-year, $51 million deal, Huff struggled in Vic Fangio's defense from the get-go. He had 13 tackles and 2.5 sacks in 12 games. He played just 46 snaps from Week 9 to Week 17 -- missing five games with a wrist injury.

The Eagles didn't play Huff much in the playoffs, as he had just 13 defensive snaps. He played just one total snap in the wild card and divisional round combined.

With Brandon Graham returning from a triceps injury in time for Super Bowl LIX, it shouldn't have been a surprise he was ruled inactive. That was the final straw for Huff, who is now retired and sounded off on the Eagles on that one season in Philadelphia.

“It’s cool to say like I was part of a Super Bowl winning team, but like the way that that went down, like me finding out that I wasn’t playing, I lost so much respect for people involved,” Huff said on the Caps Off Podcast.

These were interesting words from Huff, who doesn't get the benefit of the doubt for how his season went -- nor over being inactive for the Super Bowl.

Why did Huff think he was owed anything?

Was Huff that oblivious towards the end of the season? Did he not look at the grand total of one snap he played in the postseason prior to the NFC Championship Game? When Huff did record his 12 snaps in the NFC Championship Game, they were in the second half when the Eagles were up 20 points.

Take a look at the pass rushers on the Eagles depth chart: Josh Sweat, Nolan Smith, Jalyx Hunt. All three were ahead of Huff, and there was no room to carry five pass rushers once Graham returned.

The Eagles weren't going to throw Huff a bone because he was on the team all season. With 46 roster spots being active, seven players on the 53-man roster were going to have to sit out. Since Huff didn't play special teams, he was going to be inactive (Huff played eight special teams snaps all season).

Huff wasn't playing even when he was recovered form his wrist injury. He wasn't part of the rotation, nor was getting a lot of snaps.

The Eagles were essentially ready to cut their losses even if they wanted the Huff experiment to work. For a franchise to admit a $17 million a year player is inactive for the Super Bowl is not easy.

Just because Huff was paid a lot of money didn't mean he was going to be active for the Super Bowl.

Huff should have just not said anything

Whether a player is a starter or doesn't see the field, that player contributed to a championship team. For as little as Huff provided for the Eagles in the regular season, he participated in the practices and put the work in the film room -- just like the rest of his team.

Things just didn't work out between Huff and the Eagles. He got a Super Bowl ring and will be honored with the team as a champion when the Eagles had the championship reunion.

At least that's how it should have been. Instead, Huff had to sound off on being inactive for the Super Bowl and "saying he lost so much respect" for the decision.

All Huff had to do was keep quiet and he would have faded into oblivion (and there's nothing wrong with that). He still is a champion and would have remained as someone who contributed to a championship team -- even if things didn't work out.

There's nothing wrong with being silent in this case. Huff got the championship ring and had a good seaosn with the San Francisco 49ers before he decided to retire at 27.

Huff will get to enjoy the next phase of his life, but his reputation in Philadelphia is forever stained by his comments.