Camp Crushes: Get Ready To Hear About 3 Lesser-Known Eagles

PHILADELPHIA — It’s usually pretty easy to predict training camp crushes.

For the Eagles entering the summer of 2026, the templates are not necessarily there on the offseason roster.

The most obvious box to check with a crush is the lengthy receiver – think the 6-foot-7 Ifeanyi Momah or the 6-6 Carlton Agudosi – and there are no obvious choices around to wow observers with their length while going up for a 50/50 ball.

Ole Miss Love

Eagles rookie TE Dae'Quan Wright goes through a ball-security drill. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

There is a reasonable facsimile if you move a little inside, where the 6-foot-4, 246-pound Dae’Quan Wright will try to open some eyes at tight end. As a TE, though, Wright is undersized if anything, but he was a playmaker at Ole Miss with some sensational catches.

Wright may be overshadowed by the athleticism of fellow rookie Eli Stowers, who is not eligible for camp crush because of his second-round pedigree, but the young movement TE could prove to be far more intriguing to the casual fan than 53-man roster candidates Johnny Mundt and Grant Calcaterra because of his playmaking ability. Workmanlike doesn't get noticed. Splashes do.

Another area to always look at is the defensive backfield, where pass breakups and interceptions get noticed even with third team reps.

Another Ole Miss undrafted rookie, defensive back Kapena Gushiken, is the most likely to stand out. The first positive sign was when defensive coordinator Vic Fangio rolled out the “Gush” nickname for the freshman this spring.

I’m told the Eagles believe Gushiken has the versatility to play safety or slot, and if he starts getting his hands on some Cole Payton throws, start your engines. More so, if that produces more second-team reps and the quarterbacks getting messed with are Tanner McKee or Andy Dalton, the hype will really pick up for Gushiken.

However, there is a little bit of a cheat code for the obvious 2026 camp crush because he already had a test run in Los Angeles last year.

Second-year center/guard Willie Lampkin, a former amateur wrestler who starred in college at North Carolina, is going to get noticed. Physical anomalies are the surest path to early interest and the 5-foot-11, 290-pound Lampkin is so unique he will always stand out.

Add in Lampkin’s natural athleticism and you’ll be sure to hear about some impressive movement blocks when television enters the equation with the preseason games.

Just like Rams fans fell in love with Lampkin last year so will the Eagles’ faithful this summer.