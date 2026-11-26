The Eagles have been far from perfect this season, but the NFC East is in a mess, and that means the postseason isn't out of reach. Keeping those hopes alive meant the Eagles couldn't afford to lose to the rival Cowboys on Thanksgiving afternoon, which quickly became an easier-said-than-done situation when star cornerback Cooper DeJean left the game in the first quarter.

DeJean was sent to the blue medical tent after a third-down play in the opening frame, and while Eagles fans hoped the worst was dodged, that wasn't the case. Should Philadelphia be worried about the 23-year-old defensive playmaker's outlook moving forward?

COOPER DEJEAN LOOKED AWFUL AS HE WENT TO THE LOCKER ROOM pic.twitter.com/cTJC2Bmhu3 — ClutchWire (@ClutchWireHQ) November 26, 2026

Let's break down the latest on DeJean's injury as each update unfolds.

Analyzing Cooper DeJean's injury

DeJean picked up a head injury when attempting to tackle Cowboys running back Javonte Williams on a third-down conversion attempt in the first defensive series. It wasn't long before the Eagles confirmed fans' worst fears when they officially ruled DeJean out at 5 p.m. ET, declaring that he had been diagnosed with a concussion.

Injury Update: DB Cooper DeJean (concussion) is out. — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 26, 2026

Every player deals with concussions differently, so there isn't a set timeframe for when the Eagles can expect DeJean to return. Some players are concussed and don't end up missing time, while others' seasons can be completely derailed because of a concussion.

Either way, the former 2024 second-rounder must clear the NFL's five-stage concussion protocol before returning to Philadelphia's secondary.

Stage 1: Symptom-limited activity

Symptom-limited activity Stage 2: Aerobic exercises

Aerobic exercises Stage 3: Football-specific exercises

Football-specific exercises Stage 4: Team-based non-contact drills

Team-based non-contact drills Stage 5: Full football activity

Given that DeJean hasn't even been cleared for the first stage, it's hard to predict when he'll return.

Although you never want to see a player hurt, perhaps some time away is needed. After playing to career-worst overall (53.2) and coverage (50.5) Pro Football Focus grades through the Eagles' first 11 games of the season—including before he got hurt on Thanksgiving. He's allowed 32 receptions on 51 targets for 402 yards and three touchdowns, with two pass break-ups and one interception.

Cooper DeJean injury history

DeJean has been reliably healthy throughout the early part of his NFL career. Even though he hasn't played a full season yet, he only missed one game in each of the two previous seasons and hadn't missed any action this year until he was concussed against the Cowboys.

Before becoming a pro, DeJean experienced a season-ending fibula break in his final year at Iowa. The injury is clearly behind him, and it's more than safe to say it has no connection to Thursday afternoon's concussion.

That said, it'll be interesting to see if it's a one-off issue or if concussions will be something that plagues DeJean more regularly moving forward.

Eagles' plan without Cooper DeJean

Once DeJean left the game, veteran defensive back Michael Carter II took over his role in the Eagles' secondary. Philadelphia has used the Duke product as a safety more often than not this season, but his extensive slot experience (2,298 career snaps) has made him DeJean's de facto replacement.

He isn't exactly known for his coverage, but Carter has been solid against the pass this season, playing to a 63.1 PFF coverage grade—his best effort since 2023 (83.3). He's allowed only 4-of-8 targets for 22 yards and a 56.3 passer rating, which should give the Eagles a sense of relief until DeJean returns.

Considering how Carter will be a free agent in March, let's hope he's motivated enough to not only secure his future but also help the Eagles for as long as DeJean is sidelined.

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