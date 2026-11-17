The Week 10 action is officially over, so now is the perfect time to catch up with the Eagles as they come out of their bye week. Here are five things that every Philadelphia fan must know heading into Week 11 of the 2026 NFL season.

1. Expect more Milton

When we last saw quarterback Joe Milton, he was sacked seven times while completing just 53 percent of his 34 passes in a 19-11 home loss to the Giants. Not great, but he wasn’t ready after being here for just three weeks. He made plays with his legs, though, and led the team in rushing with 64 yards on nine carries.

Milton will likely get the start on Sunday against the Steelers. Still, Sirianni could always change his mind on Wednesday, as he did when he infamously said, "Tanner's our guy," then benched McKee for Milton just days before the Eagles hosted the Giants.

This is what Sirianni said about Milton after losing to New York:

“I thought he did a lot of good things, a lot of solid things, made some plays with his feet, gave our guys a couple chances downfield. Thought he was good in the play-action world. I thought he did some really nice things.” Joe Milton, Eagles QB

Still, Milton's fate is tied to the whims of his head coach.

The QB was asked how he would spend the bye week. He said he would probably take two days off, then get back to learning the Eagles’ system.

“I just want to be better,” he said. “We want to be better as a team.”

2. Three plays and kick

The Eagles went three-and-out and punted three times to start the second half, allowing the Giants to take control.

It’s not the first time the offense has been so inept for long stretches in games this year. In fact, offensive coordinator Sean Mannion’s unit has gone three-and-out on 43% of its offensive possessions, which is the highest rate of any team in the last three seasons and the highest rate for any Eagles team in the 21st century.

3. Two rosters spots filled, two to go

The Eagles filled two of the four openings on their 53-man roster, adding offensive lineman John Ojukwu and tight end Zach Ertz on Monday. Expect Ertz to make his march to the franchise record for most catches in an Eagles career. He needs eight more to break the mark of 589 set by Harold Carmichael from 1971-1983. In a lost season, at least it’s something.

We have signed TE Zach Ertz and T John Ojukwu to the active roster and opened the practice window for RB Will Shipley. We also signed RB Jaydon Blue, LB Chance Campbell, and TE Hayden Rucci to the practice squad and released DB Shaun Wade from the unit. pic.twitter.com/CXy6mv1qm9 — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) November 16, 2026

The flip side is what happens with developmental second-round pick Eli Stowers. The rookie tight end got just seven snaps against the Giants.

4. NFC East hole is still too deep

The hole in the NFC East didn’t get much deeper for them during their week off, with the first-place Giants losing and the Cowboys stumbling again in Week 10. Still, the hole was already plenty deep enough to entertain any thoughts about making a late push to the top.

At 2-7 and incapable of winning a game since Sept. 20, Philadelphia is four games behind New York (5-3-1) in the loss column and entrenched in last place in the division.

5. Trade deadline fallout

It was a stunning move to see general manager Howie Roseman move on from Jordan Davis, a defensive tackle that he just opened the vault for in the offseason, but the return of a first-round pick next year and a second in 2028 was too great to pass up.

As for Arnold Ebiketie, the Eagles thought they had a deal done with the Bengals to get a sixth-round pick next year, but Cincinnati messed up and had to back out. So, it might be a tad awkward for the outside linebacker when he shows up in the locker room.

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