PHILADELPHIA – Four days after ending their losing streak, the Eagles will try to play spoiler in the NFC East when they visit Dallas on Thanksgiving. With the teams above them in the NFC East each winning in Week 11, the Eagles’ playoff hopes were diminished.

At 3-7, they are three games behind the Giants, two games back of the Cowboys, and one game off the Commanders in the win column. It’s a lot of ground to make up with just seven games left.

Putting a dent in the Cowboys’ hopes would make some fans happy, given how they are despised, but it might also make some fans unhappy because a two-game winning streak would push them deeper down next spring's draft order.

Nevertheless, here are five matchups to watch with my final score prediction:

Eagles’ offense vs. Cowboys’ defense

Two Eagles to watch: quarterback Joe Milton and running back Saquon Barkley.

Milton is coming off his first win as a starting quarterback, and he did it in just his second start. Now, he returns to the team he spent nearly 19 months with before the Eagles signed him off the Cowboys’ practice squad last month.

“Just going to go play another football game,” he said. “I mean, obviously, I was just there a month ago, but it's going to be a great game. ... Know those guys' mentality a little bit, so therefore we just got to come with it. We’ve got to show up and show out no matter what.”

As for Barkley, injuries limited him to just 10 snaps in the teams’ first matchup in Week 8. He’s dealing with a shoulder injury now, which popped up against the Steelers.

“I won't really get too much into that,” he said. “I just look forward to rehabbing this week and getting ready for Thursday.”

Asked if he could play on a short week with the injury, he said: “I believe so.”

It’s worth noting that Dallas’ defense has given up at least 20 points in 18 straight games.

Eagles’ secondary vs. Cowboys’ top offensive weapons

Quinyon Mitchell should be good to go on Thursday, per defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. How effective he can be with a hamstring injury remains to be seen. Jonathan Jones, who came off the bench and played well against the Steelers, is likely out, which means more Riq Woolen, who was benched for Jones.

Nov 22, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles safety Marcus Epps (29 reacts to Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (27) after breaking up a pass during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s not a good matchup for the league’s second-ranked passing offense. CeeDee Lamb leads the league in receptions with 88 and is second in receiving yards with 1,108 and second in receiving touchdowns with nine. George Pickens isn’t far behind with 57 catches for 780 yards and six TDs.

Eagles run defense vs. Javonte Williams

Williams shredded it in the first meeting, rushing for a career-high 155 yards on 25 carries, a touchdown, and 6.2 yards per carry. Since then, linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr., has come into his own. In three starts since playing 24 snaps against Dallas, he has become an every-down player. Since that Week 8 matchup against the Cowboys, he is fifth in average tackles with 11.0 over that three-game stretch.

Eagles pass rush vs. Cowboys’ offensive line

Dallas’ offensive line has allowed just 15 sacks of quarterback Dak Prescott, but the Eagles have been riding a hot streak over the past two games, collecting 11 sacks in that span. They sacked the Giants’ McCarthy six times, following that up by sacking the Steelers’ Aaron Rodgers five times.

Eagles vs. history

This will be the eighth time the Eagles play on Thanksgiving, and the bar is high. They are 6-1 on this holiday, including 2-0 against the Cowboys in Dallas.

Verdict: Cowboys 27, Eagles 21

Season record: 9-1