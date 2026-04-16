The answer has been the same with the Philadelphia Eagles every time there's a question regarding A.J. Brown.

"A.J. Brown is an Eagle."

A fair answer. An honest answer.

The Eagles have been clear regarding where things stand with Brown amidst trade rumors. Due to Brown's contract,, the Eagles are better served nnot trading Brown until after June 1. A trade prior to June 1 costs the Eagles $43 million in dead money (per Over the Cap). After June 1, that number significantly reduces to $16 million.

In the meantime, the Eagles have to ensure questions regarding Brown -- garnering the same answer. There's nothing wromng with the answer the Eagles have given, far from it.

Compared to how the Miami Dolphins answered a similar question regarding star running back De'Von Achane, there's more clarity on his future. Achane has been the subject of trade talk after Miami dealt Jaylen Waddle this offseason, while releasing Tua Tagovailoa and not bringing back Tyreek Hill.

Of course Achane's future is in doubt. Until the Dolphins quashed those rumors.

“He’s not available for trade,” Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan said this week. “Things are going good. We’ve had some positive conversations over the last couple of days, trending in the right direction. Obviously, he’s very important to what we’re doing.

"It’s part of professional sports. We’ll get where we need to be one way or another, but things are trending in the right direction.”

That's more of a commitment than the Eagles have made toward Brown. The Dolphins have publicly admitted they aren't trading Waddle, contract to the answer Eagles general manager Howie Roseman is giving regarding Brown's future.

Again, there's nothing wrong with how the Eagles are handling this. The "AJ Brown is an Eagle" answer is technically correct, but still raises speculation. The Eagles aren't going to say Brown is available for trade, but the star wide receiver isn't on his best terms with the franchise.

Teams have called the Eagles regarding Brown. The Eagles won't budge on whether Brown is available, and for good reason.

The Eagles could say Brown will be on the roster come Week 1, but what good does that do if they are incentivized to trade him -- whether Brown wants to be in Philadelphia or not.

Neither the Eagles nor Dolphins are wrong in how they handle things regarding players potentially available. Just a different way to conduct business.

The Eagles deserve the benefit of the doubt. Just look at the Super Bowl trophies over the last decade.