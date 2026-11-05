Eagles’ 48-Hour Flip From ‘Tanner’s Our Guy’ to Joe Milton Exposes a Bigger Problem

PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles spent Monday insisting stability mattered. By Wednesday afternoon, stability was out and a “spark” was in.

Forty-eight hours after Nick Sirianni declared, “Tanner’s our guy. We’re not making any changes there,” the organization reversed course and is ready to make Joe Milton the starting quarterback against the NFC East-leading Giants on Sunday.

The decision was first reported by NFL insiders Adam Schefter and Mike Garafolo, and tight end Dallas Goedert said it was announced at a team meeting Wednesday.

Other players who told reporters Tanner McKee and Milton split reps and had no idea who would play were likely protecting the Sirianni party line of competitive advantage.

Either way, the messaging was a disaster.

A new quarterback, another change of direction

Aug 28, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III (10) runs with the ball during the game between the Cowboys and the Saints at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Milton has been in the building for less than three weeks. Signed off the Cowboys’ practice squad on October 16 after Jalen Hurts’ season-ending blood-clot issues were materializing, he quickly jumped developmental prospect Cole Payton for the backup job.

Now he has leapfrogged the man Sirianni publicly locked in as the starter. An NFL source framed the move as an attempt to inject energy into an offense that has produced almost none during a six-game losing streak. McKee had dropped three straight starts.

Something, anything, had to change.

That “something” is a quarterback who has barely practiced with the offense, has no established rapport with the skill players, and arrives with a resume built on arm talent and limited NFL snaps rather than sustained success.

The Eagles are not installing a new system; they are hoping Milton’s physical tools create explosives that McKee can not.

Lacking conviction

Sirianni’s Monday comments make the pivot look worse. He spoke about finding solutions through scheme, practice structure, and coaching adjustments while explicitly ruling out the change.

Two days later the change is the solution. Either the staff reached a sudden about-face, concluding that Milton gives them the best chance to win, or the public stance was never as firm as it was presented.

In a season already defined by injury chaos and offensive stagnation, the distinction matters less than the optics: a franchise that has looked reactive all year just became more so.

Teams hide injuries and rotate personnel in practice all the time. They do not usually have the head coach plant a flag on one quarterback and then pull it up two days later without a clear external explanation.

The Giants, already leading the division, will prepare for Milton’s skill set regardless. The real cost is internal: another message that the plan has no real conviction behind it and can change on a whim.

None of this guarantees Milton will fail. He is a big, athletic passer with the arm to stress defenses vertically. More importantly, this offense needs a mobility aspect behind a shaky offensive line to succeed, something McKee doesn’t possess.

The process to get to Milton reveals the larger problem, however.

Elevating a recently acquired practice-squad quarterback over the player the coach had just endorsed is an admission that the previous plan has already run out of road.

Sunday will tell whether the Milton spark is real or just the latest dart throw. Right now, the Eagles’ clearest statement is that they no longer believe McKee is the answer.

Everything else is still being written.

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