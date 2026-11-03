Kracz: Nick Sirianni's Approach to Eagles' Losing Streak Feels Completely Wrong

The Eagles have suffered back-to-back beatdowns in primetime. National TV audiences saw them get torched by the Cowboys on Monday night, then laid to waste by the Commanders six days later on Sunday night.

It’s the first real low point the Eagles have had in 14 years. That was 2012, when Andy Reid's team lost eight in a row, and then he lost his job.

Sirianni was a 31-year-old offensive quality control coach at the time with Reid’s next team, the Chiefs. Now, Sirianni is in the eye of the storm.

Reid fired offensive coordinator Juan Castillo in 2012, but the Eagles were still just 3-3 when Reid pulled the plug on the miscast Castillo. When a season is swirling down the drain, most people want major changes, either to personnel, coaches or approach.

Sirianni isn’t like most people.

That’s not to say he isn’t averse to making an in-season change. Sirianni did it when he demoted Sean Desai in the 2023 season, only to fire him weeks later. That was totally different than now. The Eagles were 10-3.

Now, they are 2-6. Not doing something drastic in this situation feels like the wrong move, but then again, I don’t have 61 regular-season wins, one Super Bowl title and two Super Bowl trips on my resume.

Nick Sirianni is satisfied with Eagles' status quo, for better or worse

Still, doesn’t at least one head have to roll here just to appease a fan base that, based on a much smaller crowd of fans that made the relatively short drive to Northwest Stadium in Landover, MD, is losing interest?

Sean Mannion is staying put as the offensive coordinator.

“We understand, Sean [and] myself, that when it's not going the way we want it to go, the blame will fall on us,” Sirianni said on Monday. “That is our job. We truly do feel that way as far as coaches. Whether it is an execution thing, whether it is a scheme thing, whether it is a fundamental thing, whatever it is, it's our job as coaches to be problem solvers.

“This is never just on one person. So, I'm not making any changes there. It is on all of us to figure out how to get things going in the right direction.”

It doesn't seem like the Eagles are considering a coaching staff shake-up anytime soon, even if they could use it. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chris Kuper will remain the offensive line coach.

“Chris is coaching his [butt] off,” Sirianni said. “He's fighting his [butt] off; he's coaching his [butt] off on a daily basis. You guys don't get to see that. I get it on a daily basis. You get to see that for three hours on Sunday, but he's coaching his [butt] off, and he's fighting his [butt] off, and I know he's giving the players good tools to use fundamentally and helping them be the best players that they possibly can be. But we all have to be better, and we know that.”

No change planned at quarterback

Tanner McKee will make his fourth straight start after going 0-3 in his first three, so backup and newcomer Joe Milton won’t be taking over this week when the Eagles host the Giants in Week 9.

“Tanner's our guy,” Sirianni said. “We're not making any changes there.”

Everyone is safe.

Sirianni has said repeatedly that everything is on the table. Except it really isn’t. He said there have been some behind-the-scenes changes, but nobody is privy to them.

“I won’t get into any of that,” he said. “I don't know if that benefits us, but we'll continue to do the things that we need to put it on the right track. That's our job. How are we going to be problem solvers as coaches? That's what we're working on doing.”

It doesn’t feel like enough.