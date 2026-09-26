Eagles Announce Uniform Combo for Bears Game, One That's Faded Away In Recent Years

The Philadelphia Eagles won't be messing around with a uniform combination that works, especially when they head to Solider Field to take on the Chicago Bears Monday night.

Philadelphia is going with it's traditional road uniform combination against Chicago, one that's been in the rotation since 1996.

Midnight green helmet, white jersey, midnight green pants are the look against the Bears. The Eagles have donned that look that last two times they played in the regular season against the Bears, coming away with two victories.

The Eagles also haven''t lost a game against the Bears at Soldier Field since 2010, and are 8-2 against the Bears on the road since the 1999 season (including postseason).

Here are the results the Eagles face dthe Bears the last 10 times on the road:

2022: Eagles 25, Bears 20

2019: Eagles 16, Bears 15 (NFC Wild Card)

2016: Eagles 29, Bears 14

2010: Bears 31, Eagles 26

2009: Eagles 24, Bears 20

2008: Bears 24, Eagles 20

2004: Eagles 19, Bears 9

2002: Eagles 19, Bears 13 (Memorial Stadium)

2002: Eagles 33, Bears 19 (NFC Divisional Playoffs)

1999: Eagles 20, Bears 16

Eagles have great success wearing the traditional road uniform combination

This is the first time this season the Eagles will wear what they normally wear on the road, opting for the white jerseys and white pants option for Week 2 against the Titans.

They only wore the white jerseys and green pants combination three times last season, and ended up with a 3-0 record. The last time the Eagles lost in the white jerseys, green pants combination was in Week 18 of the 2023 season - winning their last five matchups in this combination.

The Eagles have won this combination 11 times in the Nick Sirianni era, going 9-2 in those games. Why have the Eagles ditched the traditional road uniform combination in recent years?

More choices

Since the Eagles decided to wear black pants on teh road in order to change some things up, the midnight green pants haven't been worn as much. The Eagles don't even wear the midnight green pants at home.

The Eagles have several uniform cominations on the road now with the black pants in the rotation and the alternate black helmet,

-- Midnight green helmet, white jersey, midnight green pants

-- Midnight green helmet, white jersey, white pants

-- Black helmet, white jersey, black pants

With only eight-nine road games a year, it's hard to wear a combination more than three times. The Eagles even wear their midnight green home jerseys on the road if the home team wears white (normally against the Dallas Cowboys).

The Eagles have also worn their Kelly Green jerseys on the road and their black alternate jerseys on the road (both times against the Cowboys). Sometimes the Eagles will wear their midnight green jerseys on the road against the Commanders as well -- if the Commanders choose to wear their white jerseys at home.

The Eagles did wear their white jerseys and green pants combination at home last season, so they've done it at times for September home games. They also used to wear white jerseys and white pants for road games in September, but abandoned that in recent years.

The white jersey, midnight green pants combination will be worn at least one more time this season. The Eagles are still one of the teams that don't drop their uniform schedule at the beginning of the seaosn, rather reveal the uniform week-by-week.

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