PHILADELPHIA – It may not matter who plays quarterback for the Chicago Bears when the Eagles pay a visit on Monday night - Caleb Williams, Tyson Bagent, Case Keenum, or your dad.

“We're preparing for Chicago's offense,” said defensive coordinator Vic Fangion on Wednesday. “I don't think their offense will change a whole lot schematically, so that's what we'll prepare for.”

What he probably should have said is that he needs to spend the week patching holes in what has so far been a leaky run defense. It enters Week 3 ranked 24th defending the run, which is a surprise considering it has two of the highest-paid defensive tackles in the league - Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter - and Moro Ojomo, who will soon join them in the upper tax bracket.

“We've got to play it better, obviously,” said Fangio. “They are one of the better running teams in the league. They've got a really great O-line, great backs. Their scheme is good. We're going to have to play it a whole lot better.”

Thank goodness for a pass defense tied for 5th in the league, and hasn’t allowed more than 200 yards passing in the opening two weeks for the first time since Jonathan Gannnon was running the defense in 2021.

The Eagles allowed the Commanders 132 yards rushing on 32 attempts (4.1 yards per run) and the Titans to rush for 122 yards on 29 carries (4.2 yards per run). That's concerning. So is what happened last year when the Bears came to Philly.

Eagles Must Stop Bears' Rushing Attack This Time Around

Sep 20, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears running back D'Andre Swift (4) runs against Minnesota Vikings linebacker Blake Cashman (51) during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Williams, who was carted off the field in Week 2 with a hamstring injury, is not likely to play on Monday. Bagent is in concussion protocol. Keenum hasn’t started a game since 2023.

The Bears didn’t need Williams much when they played at Lincoln Financial Field on the day after Thanksgiving. He only threw for 154 yards and finished with an unsightly 56.1 passer rating. Still, the Bears dominated the Eagles in that game, winning 24-15. It was a final score not indicative of how they controlled the line of scrimmage.

They won because they gashed the Eagles for 281 yards on the ground, averaging 6.0 yards per rush. Kyle Monangai had 130 yards, and D’Andre Swift had 125.

It was the second-highest total against an Eagles defense in their long history. Only the New York Giants had more, with 331, all the way back on Oct. 16, 1933. It was the first time Chicago had a pair of runners top 100 yards in the same game since Nov. 10, 1985, when Walter Payton and Matt Suehy did it.

Surely the defense will be asked about that embarrassing outing a season ago during locker room availability this week as the game gets closer. Maybe that game will help them be better prepared.

“It probably helps a little bit,” said Fangio. “Probably does. The guys have experience playing, playing against it, playing against their high-quality offensive line, good backs. So yeah, it does.”

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