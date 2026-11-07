Eagles' Bet on Joe Milton's Unique Trait Could Actually Pay Off

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles have spent the past six weeks watching their season slowly drain away one disappointing drive and stalled possession at a time. Now, with the record at 2-6 and the offense looking lifeless, they’ve decided the only remaining move is a fastball.

They’re handing the keys to Joe Milton and his souped-up right arm.

It’s a pure talent bet, the kind of Hail Mary organizations make when conventional options have already failed. Jalen Hurts is out indefinitely with blood clots. Tanner McKee went 0-3 as the starter despite “solid” play, according to head coach Nick Sirianni.

The offense has been outgained by nearly 900 yards during the Eagles’ six-game losing streak. So they reached for the 6-foot-5, 236-pound quarterback with the rocket launcher hanging from his right shoulder who was still on the Dallas practice squad three weeks ago.

That arm talent, coupled with impressive mobility, are the selling points with Milton.

“Obviously, he's talented, and he's been here for a couple weeks now,” Sirianni said. “Very talented arm, very talented athlete, can process and make decisions out there. Just a lot of good qualities that he has. I like his confidence and everything that he brings, and it's been fun getting to know him and working with him."

At the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine, Milton unleashed a 62 mph throw—the hardest recorded that year and a mark that sits near the top of combine history. Teammates have already started using the same language when discussing Milton’s juice when throwing the football.

“It is a f@#king cannon,” offensive tackle Jordan Mailata said after watching Milton throw. Both Eli Stowers and Makai Lemon marveled at the RPMs of his passes.

Milton doesn’t just have arm strength; he has the kind of velocity that changes the calculus for a defense. In theory at least, windows that close on other quarterbacks stay open longer when the ball arrives that fast.

Milton has right approach as he takes over for Eagles

Aug 28, 2026; Arlington, Texas, USA; Dallas Cowboys quarterback Joe Milton III (10) throws past New Orleans Saints defensive end Michael Heldman (63) during the first half at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On Thursday, speaking for the first time as the Eagles’ starter, Milton sounded like a man who had spent years waiting for exactly this moment.

Three weeks ago he was on the practice squad for Dallas behind Dak Prescott and former Eagles backup Sam Howell.

“I was just pretty much going through the plays, going through the week like I was a starter, or like I was playing, and just being ready,” Milton said. “And that’s what the NFL is about: just being ready when your name is called, and just preparing for those moments.”

The moment is here despite only a three-week crash course in Philadelphia’s offense. When asked how much of the Eagles’ playbook he’s mastered, Milton laughed.

“Shoot, whatever’s in this week.”

It’s the answer of a player who understands the assignment. This isn’t a long-term developmental plan. It’s a short-term attempt at creating a spark and keeping hope alive in one of the NFL’s worst divisions.

Milton has never started an NFL game. In five career appearances, he’s completed 37 of 53 passes for 424 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions.

The most extended look came in the 2024 season finale with New England, when he went 22-of-29 for 241 yards and a touchdown while also scoring on the ground. The physical tools have always been obvious. The consistency has always been the question.

Milton’s approach on Thursday was about being present in the moment.

“Just be where my feet are. Smile,” he said. “I love seeing people around me smile, so just making sure everyone around me is smiling. Whatever the play call comes through my helmet, just call that play and execute.”

Milton has an ebullient personality. He often bounces around to the music during stretching and made sure to introduce himself to as many teammates as possible when he arrived in South Philadelphia.

It’s easy to be loose when you’re a backup, though. Now, the microscope is on Milton against the NFC East-leading New York Giants and QB J.J. McCarthy, like Milton, a former “Michigan Man” and a friend.

“I’m going to play my game and stay within the offense, and that’s the job,” said Milton. “It’s football and I’m looking forward to the opportunity to lead this team and play the game I love."

“This is a great opportunity.”

The Eagles are betting that the combination of arm talent and that mindset can create the explosive plays the offense has lacked.

Whether Milton can process quickly enough, throw with touch and accuracy when velocity isn’t the answer, and protect the ball while doing it remains the great unknown.

But the Eagles are out of better options. On Sunday against the Giants, they’ll find out whether the strongest arm in the game can do what the other options could not: make the season feel like it still has a pulse.

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