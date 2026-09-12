Eagles-Commanders: Five Thoughts With Final Score Prediction

PHILADELPHIA – The expectation is for the Eagles to start the season 1-0 for the sixth straight year under Nick Sirianni’s leadership. Here are five thoughts on Sunday’s 4:25 p.m. game at Lincoln Financial Field, with a final score predicition.

Trenches. I think both the offensive and defensive lines are in the Eagles’ favor and this will eventually be where the game is won. The Eagles’ offensive line is healthy. Last year, Landon Dickerson was a week or so removed from meniscus surgery and not 100 percent. The Commanders are facing a healthy line.

On the other side of the ball, the Eagles’ defensive line could be one of the best in the NFL, and Washington’s offensive line is facing a big challenge, even with Philly’s prize offseason acquisition, Jonathan Greenard, ruled out with a pec strain that cost him all of training camp. Good luck to the Commanders’ front, blocking Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Moro Ojomo, Jalyx Hunt, Nolan Smith, and others.

Saquon Barkley factor. Barkley is at an age where most running backs see a decline in their game, but he vows to be one of the exceptions at 29. He usually runs wild against the Commanders - he’s had six 100-plus-yard games against them, five in the regular season and one in the NFC Championship – and this looks like a good stepping stone for him. He could and should collect another 100-plus yards on the ground.

That said, it would be nice to see the Eagles take the approach 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan took in his team’s opener in Australia, using rookie Kaelon Black to take some of the workload off workhorse star Christian McCaffrey, who is 30.

Calling Tank Bigsby and Will Shipley…

Receiver Room's Camaraderie

Eagles' WR1 DeVonta Smith with receivers coach Aaron Moorehead at practice on June 2, 2026. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

Conditioning. It’s been eight months since the starters have played at least 70 snaps in a 60-minute game. It’s supposed to be warm on Sunday. Maybe some rain. Anyway, conditioning is a concern, so I asked Vic Fangio about any rotation plan he may have in mind for his defensive front.

“To me, it depends how the game's going, the DC said. “But yes, the answer to your question is yes. But It really ultimately is defined by how the game's going. If they're having a bunch of drives where they're going eight, nine, 10 plays and in between those drives, our offense is going three and out, that stresses it more. The personality of the game will play a major part in that also.”

Last year, the Eagles opened with a 24-20 in over the Cowboys in rainy, 75-degree weather. Three players played all 61 defensive snaps – Zack Baun, Quinyon Mitchell, and Reed Blankenship. The defensive tackles group, which was minus Jalen Carter when he was ejected after the opening kickoff, had Moro Ojomo play 90 percent of the snaps and Jordan Davis 87 percent.

Convince me. I’m not sold on this Eagles receiver group after DeVonta Smith. This would be a good game to buy into it, though, given that Commanders secondary is without Trey Amos and will start 31-year-old Rasul Douglas, who entered the league as a third-round pick of the Eagles in 2017.

Prediction: It doesn’t feel like many are giving the Commanders a chance to win, but that doesn’t mean they can’t. Washington has weaknesses the Eagles can exploit. It won’t be pretty – there will be a lot of penalties, and I think both teams will have at least one turnover, but the Eagles will find a way to win with their defense.

Eagles 21, Commanders 17