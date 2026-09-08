7 Eagles Who's Stock Is Rising Entering Week 1: Big Game Ahead For Saquon Barkley

The Philadelphia Eagles will play football games that count this week.

Week 1 against the Washington Commanders will tell quite a few things about this football team, even though the entire picture won't be painted based off one game. Regardless, a few players are going to get the Eagles to where they need to be.

The Eagles have never lost a season opener under Nick Sirianni, going 5-0 in Week 1 under the head coach. A win in Week 1 would give the Eagles six straight Week 1 victories, which hasn't been accomplished by the franchise since 1942 to 1947.

Who are the players that can get the Eagles to where they need to go in Week 1? These are the players who have rising stock heading into the season opener.

Saquon Barkley (RB)

The Eagles offense is going to run through Barkley -- literally. This is the healthiest Barkley and the offensive line have been all year, and the Eagles will get the offense going by getting Barkley the ball early and often.

After a down year in 2025 (by his standards), Barkley is set for a bounce back year in 2026. He'll be facing the 27th-ranked run defense in yards per carry (4.7) in 30th in rushing yards allowed per game (141.8).

A big game may be in store for Barkley.

DeVonta Smith (WR)

Smith is finally going to get his opportunity as the No. 1 wide receiver, even though he's played at that level next to A.J. Brown for four years. There are going to be a lot of targets for Smith in this offense, as he will be utilized like Puka Nacua and Jaxon Smith-Njigba with their respective teams.

Week 1 could be a massive start for Smith, as he'll be going up against Rasul Douglas and Mike Sainristil on Sunday. Douglas allowed an 62.4 passer rating in coverage last season, but is 31 years old. Sainristil allowed a 103.2 passer rating in coverage and 9 pass touchdowns as the primary defender in coverage last year.

If the Commanders don't get to Jalen Hurts, Smith could have a massive Week 1.

Dontayvion Wicks (WR)

Noted above Sainristil's numbers in coverage last season. Guess who may be going up against Sainristil more than anyone on Sunday? That would be Wicks, who is making his debut as the WR2 on the Eagles.

Wicks had a good summer with the Eagles, earning the WR2 role. Sainristil allowed 67.0% of his passes thrown his way to be caught, and his numbers would have bene worse if he didn't have four interceptions.

This could be a massive Week 1 for Wicks, who won't get that many opportunities for big weeks this year.

Tyler Steen (RG)

Steen had a good year in 2025, his first year as a starter on the Eagles offensive line. The Eagles return all five starters on the offensive line for the first time since 2008, which could be a massive advantage heading into the year.

Having a healthy Cam Jurgens and Lane Johnson next to Steen will get the most out of the starting right guard, who's heading into a contract year. He'll get a Commanders pass rush that's 20th in pressure rate (35.7%) and 13th in sack rate (7.2%), so Sunday will be a solid test.

Jalyx Hunt (DE)

The player who had the best training camp was Hunt, who has thrived in Jonathan Greenard's absence. Hunt is going to play at right defensive end until Greenard is back, which is where he thrived this summer.

If Greenard is out in Week 1, Hunt will get to face off against Josh Conerly Jr. This will be a good test for the former first-round pick, but the Commanders offensive line struggled all preseason. Hunt should have his chances against Jayden Daniels.

Jalen Carter (DT)

The Commanders offensive line was atrocious this summer, especially amongst the interior. Not only is Carter playing his first game since signing his massive extension, but he'll be seeing Chris Paul, Nick Allegretti, and Sam Cosmi throughout the afternoon.

Washington is going to have trouble against Philadelphia's defensive tackles, especially Carter. He'll be out for something to prove this week.

Moro Ojomo (DT)

Ojomo will have the same advantage as Carter on Sunday, getting the opportunity to get to Jayden Daniels against the interior of the Commanders offensive line. The Eagles defensive tackle had a strong summer and will benefit rotating with Carter and Jordan Davis.

If Ojomo ended up with a sack in Week 1, it wouldn't be a surprise.

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