Eagles-Commanders SNF: Who Wins and Why in Week 8 NFC East Matchup

PHILADELPHIA – For some reason, Eagles-Commanders round two wasn’t flexed to an afternoon game. The NFL decided to keep this matchup between a par of struggling teams, with three wind combined between them in primetime.

The 2-5 Eagles will try to snap a five-game losing streak, while the Commanders will try to win for just the second time this season. They already lost in the season-opener to the Eagles.

Here’s a closer look at the matchups:

Nick Sirianni vs. Washington

The Eagles coach is 10-3 against Washington, including a stomping in the NFC title game two years ago. Sirianni, however, is mired in a five-game losing streak, the team’s longest in his tenure and the longest since the 2016 season when Carson Went was a rookie quarterback.

A loss on Sunday night would be their first six-game losing streak since 2012, when Andy Reid’s team lost eight in a row to finish 4-12. Reid was fired at the end of that season and replaced by Chip Kelly.

Eagles running backs vs. Commanders run defense

The backfield will be manned by a pair of players who signed only recently—Elijah Mitchell, who was with the Eagles in training camp until he was waived injured on Aug. 11 and brought back on Oct. 20, and Jaydon Blue.

Oct 26, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) looks on from the sideline during the third quarter Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Saquon Barkley might play, but last week his hamstring acted up, which led to a back injury, and he played 10 snaps. He was limited in the only practice he participated in this week.

“Obviously, we've been beat up in that room with injuries,” said head coach Nick Sirianni, “but I feel good about the depth and the guys that we have. I was really excited about Elijah throughout camp, and then he got dinged up in camp. Just really glad to have him back."

“Always have liked Jaydon and the things that he can do, going back to watching him coming out of Texas. Feel good about that room. Obviously, a little beat up in that room and looking forward to when we can get guys back, but I'm excited about these guys that are going to go in there and rip it.”

Eagles return game vs. Commanders coverage teams

Britain Covey is third in the league in average yards per punt return at 12.6, but the fifth-year pro is battling a knee injury that will sideline him. Makai Lemon stepped up in a pinch last week when Covey went out in the first quarter, but special teams coordinator Michael Clay said Cooper DeJean and Jaydon Blue could also be options.

Eagles defense vs. Commanders offense

The defense has been a sieve, giving up 399 yards or more in four straight games. In last Monday’s loss to the Cowboys, they allowed 416 yards, including 204 on the ground, with Javonte Williams shredding them with a career-high 155 yards on 25 carries.

The run defense has slipped to No. 27 in the league. Washington uses a balanced running game, with Jacorey Croskey-Merrick leading the way, with Rachaad White and recently signed Austin Ekeler in the mix. Quarterback Jayden Daniels is also a threat to take off and run. That foursome has the Commanders’ rushing attack ranked No. 9 in the league.

Eagles vs. turnovers

Philly hasn’t been good at getting them, but the Commanders have. The Eagles are the only team in the league that hasn’t recovered a fumble, and they have just three interceptions.

They have turned the ball over six times, five with interceptions. That puts them at minus-3 in the takeaway/giveaway category, which is tied for 21st in the league. Washington has the second-best turnover differential at plus-6.

Verdict

Commanders 23, Eagles 17

Season record: 7-0

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