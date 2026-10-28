Nick Sirianni Downplays One Big Eagles Concern After Monday Night Loss

PHILADELPHIA — Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni pushed back Wednesday against suggestions that a lack of effort contributed to his team’s fifth straight setback, a 38-21 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on “Monday Night Football.”

“I did not see an effort issue on Monday night,” Sirianni explained. “Obviously, it was other things, which I’m sure you guys will ask me about. There were other things. But effort in no way, shape or form was an issue there.”

The comments came as the Eagles sit at 2-5, and in the midst of enduring their longest skid in the Sirianni era as well as the franchise’s first five-game losing streak since 2016.

The Cowboys controlled the line of scrimmage, rushing for 204 yards paced by Javonte Williams’ career-high 155 on the ground, while Dak Prescott threw three touchdown passes. Dallas' interior offensive line, particular guards Tyler Booker and Tyler Smith dominated against high-priced Eagles' defensive tackles Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis.

The Eagles’ defense as a while under coordinator Vic Fangio, finished without a sack, quarterback hit, or tackle for loss and allowed 416 total yards.

Sirianni explained that the staff grades every play for assignment, alignment, and effort. He acknowledged that no team bats 1.000 on effort, and that coaches highlight both positive standouts and negative ones for the team. But after reviewing the film, he said nothing stood out as an effort-driven breakdown explaining the result.

“I didn’t look at the tape and say, ‘Hey, this was an effort issue and this is why this play happened or that play happened,’” the coach said.

The questions over effort reflect a broader search for answers in Philadelphia.

The offense, missing starting quarterback Jalen Hurts, turned to Tanner McKee, who completed 23 of 35 passes for 211 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.

Saquon Barkley returned on a pitch count and scored early but was limited by his hamstring, as well as a back issue. Bright spots included rookie receiver Makai Lemon’s first career touchdown catch, but the added offense could not match Dallas after the Eagles briefly led 21-20 in the third quarter.

Sirianni did say he understands why outsiders focus on effort amid a losing streak.

“I get it. I would understand, everyone is looking for answers,” he said. He added that he keeps evaluations “tight to the vest” and grades film objectively based on process rather than solely on the outcome, stressing the importance of preparation from Monday through Saturday.

Eroding Culture?

Nov 22, 2025; Tucson, Arizona, USA; Arizona Wildcats former quarterback Nick Foles in attendance against the Baylor Bears at Casino Del Sol Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The remarks also land against recent comments from former Eagles quarterback Nick Foles, who said on his podcast that “culture” is an issue in Philadelphia, pointing to changes including the departure of longtime offensive line coach Jeff Stoutland.

Sirianni noted that Foles is not inside the building and that the organization must ignore outside noise, focusing instead on internal relationships and players who “deeply care.”

With two games left before the Eagles' bye week and the trade deadline approaching on Nov. 10, Sirianni and his team face mounting pressure.

Sirianni has framed the stretch – with games Sunday at Washington and Nov. 8 against the New York Giants - as an opportunity to control what they can control, improve daily, and stay locked in, leaning on past midseason turnarounds in 2021 and 2024.

Whether the film shows effort was not the problem—or whether execution, scheme, injuries, and other factors continue to overshadow it—will be tested further in the coming weeks.

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