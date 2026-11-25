The Eagles will travel to AT&T Stadium to face off against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 12. It is the first time Philadelphia is playing on Thanksgiving Day since 2015. Overall, the Birds boast a 6-1 record on the holiday, including a pair of victories over the Cowboys (a 27-0 win in 1989 and 33-10 win in 2014).

Health remains crucial in the NFL. The Eagles will need to be in tip-top shape to keep up with Dallas' high-powered offense. Philadelphia utilized walkthroughs on Monday and Tuesday, so its injury report remains an estimate. Let's dive into who is banged up and who is ready to roll for Thursday's clash.

Did Not Participate: CB Jonathan Jones & DE Arnold Ebiketie

Cornerback Jonathan Jones played well in an expanded role against the Steelers, tallying five tackles and three pass breakups in 35 defensive snaps. The veteran left late with a foot injury and was seen in a walking boot after the game. Back-to-back DNPs suggest Philly will be without Jones on Thursday.

Expect Riq Woolen to return to a starting role if Jones cannot suit up. Woolen was benched mid-game versus Pittsburgh due to a few frustrating missed tackles. The Eagles' secondary will have to be firing on all cylinders facing Dallas' elite wide receiver duo of CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens.

Arnold Ebiketie is nursing an oblique injury. The defensive end was not present for either Monday's or Tuesday's walkthrough. An upgrade to limited participation on Wednesday is vital for him to have any chance of playing. Expect A.J. Epenesa to join the pass-rushing rotation if Ebiketie is ruled out.

Limited Participation: CB Quinyon Mitchell, LB Smael Mondon & RB Will Shipley

It's encouraging to see cornerback Quinyon Mitchell upgraded from DNP to LP on Tuesday. The All-Pro talent suffered a hamstring injury in Week 11, though he was seen on the stationary bike in the locker room after the win. Defensive coordinator Vic Fangio expressed optimism about Mitchell's status.

Eagles DC Vic Fangio on Quinyon Mitchell:



“I think he’ll be fine.”



After Nick Sirianni’s comments yesterday and now this, it looks like Mitchell will be good to go. pic.twitter.com/sOGqGIqVwn — Anthony DiBona (@DiBonaNFL) November 24, 2026

Linebacker Smael Mondon's ankle injury kept him from playing against the Steelers. The good news is that an upgrade to limited participation means he is trending in the right direction. His status will be one to watch. The Eagles signed Chance Campbell to the active roster on Tuesday for depth at LB.

Will Shipley has been a limited participant on back-to-back days. The running back returned from a foot injury in Week 11, handling kick return duties and posting nine yards on four carries. That same injury, as well as an illness, continues to bother him. Wednesday's report will provide final clarity.

Philadelphia would turn to Jaydon Blue as Barkley's running mate if Shipley can't give it a go, as Tank Bigsby remains on injured reserve with a core muscle injury. Blue could use a bounce-back outing after he gifted Pittsburgh a possession by fumbling the opening kickoff of the second half.

Full Participation: RB Saquon Barkley & TE Dallas Goedert

Offensive coordinator Sean Mannion should have two of his top offensive weapons at his disposal against the Cowboys. Running back Saquon Barkley (neck/illness) and tight end Dallas Goedert (shin) were full participants on Tuesday. The duo accounted for 113 of Philly's 214 offensive yards in Week 11.

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