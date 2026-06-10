Eagles Day 2 Minicamp Observations: Woolen Delivers Again As Defense Finishes Strong Spring

PHILADELPHIA — Jalen Hurts dropped back and spotted dependable veteran tight end Dallas Goedert streaking across the formation at the Jefferson Health Training Complex on Wednesday before the Eagles’ quarterback unfurled a pass that had chunk gain written all over it.

A split-second later, however, Riq Woolen, his 4.26 speed and nearly 6-foot-7 wingspan undercut Goedert for an interception that capped a brilliant spring for the gifted cornerback.

Woolen, a free-agent pickup from the reigning Super Bowl champion Seattle Seahawks, is the final piece of a cornerback puzzle that could be a pox for every QB on the Eagles’ schedule.

The idea of inserting the gifted Woolen along All-Pros Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean is almost unfair on paper, something Hurts has had to deal with this spring while learning a new Sean Mannion-inspired offense and saying goodbye to three-time, second-team All-Pro receiver A.J. Brown.

Vic Fangio’s defense has been impressive during OTAs and minicamp, which ended on Wednesday with Woolen serving as the mythical spring MVP through four open practices: two OTAs and back to back minicamp sessions.

First, the bookkeeping, WR1 DeVonta Smith was excused from the session for personal reasons while on hand but not participating were rookie receiver Makai Lemon, linebacker Jihaad Campbell, rookie offensive tackle Markel Bell, tight end Grant Calcaterra, WR/punt returner Britain Covey, fullback Carson Steele, and defensive back Tucker Large.

Defensive tackle Marlon Tuipulotu, a 2021 sixth-round pick of the Eagles, was on the field in a tryout capacity.

NEWS AND NOTES:

-With Smith and Lemon not practicing, the first-team WRs during 7 on 7s were Dontayvion Wicks, Hollywood Brown, and Elijah Moore.

In team drills, the Eagles’ started in 13 personnel with Goedert, Johnny Mundt, and E.J. Jenkins as the tight ends. Goedert got loose for a nice gain as he and Zack Baun jockeyed for the football. Jenkins has a nice spring marred by a drop Wednesday and could be back in the mix for the 53-man roster because Mundt, who also had a drop today, and rookie Eli Stowers are both one-dimensional.

-Defensive tackle Jalen Carter was on hand again but did not participate in team drills. When the Eagles were in 50 fronts, Moro Ojomo and Byron Young flanked Jordan Davis. In four-man fronts it was Davis and Ojomo.

Head coach Nick Sirianni didn’t want to get into why Carter is sitting but the tea leaves pointed to his contract and potential extension this offseason rather than the shoulder problems that limited Carter last season.

“I'm not going to get into all those different things,” Sirianni said. “Right now, I've been able to work some individual scenarios and individual practices, and everybody's in a little bit different boat right now of where they are in the offseason, and that's where Jalen is right now.”

As for the shoulder issues, Sirianni said “[Carter’s] worked really hard to continue to get himself [into] the best position he can possibly be in to go into training camp and he's continuing to work with that.”

-With no Covey, Cooper DeJean was the top punt returner with tryout receiver James Proche also getting reps. The injured Lemon (hamstring) and Elijah Moore were also with the returner group, watching.

The goal of today’s special teams drills was punter Braden Mann trying to pin the return team back. Some of the top bracketing duos used were Kelee Ringo and Brandon Johnson, Andre’ Sam and Jakorian Bennett, and Ambry Thomas and Michael Carter. J.T Gray was also about to get involved before attention was drawn elsewhere.

-On offense, quarterback Tanner McKee got the second-team reps over veteran Andy Dalton for the first time with reporters present. Neither exactly lit things up in the competition with Wednesday turning into the Will Shipley show. The third-year running back had at least five receptions on checkdowns.

-Hurts started things off with a nice completion to Wicks, but that momentum was quickly stymied by Woolen completing, locking down Moore.

-The Eagles started to work veteran cornerback Jonathan Jones in as the backup slot option. He had been the CB3 outside to this point and may end up being the top backup at all three CB positions.

-Rookie QB Cole Payton struggled again. At one point, he unleashed a deep shot with no obvious receiver in the area. Undrafted rookie free agent Maximus Pulley has a chance to haul it in for an interception but failed to finish.

-Dalton was late on a throw to the sideline and CB Ambry Thomas undercut the route and finished the INT.

-International sensation Uar Bernard got a few third-team reps on the defensive interior along with Ta’Quon Graham and Zion Wilson.

-The screen play could be back as Mannion tried two consecutive ones to running back Tank Bigsby and Jenkins. The latter was impressive.

-There was a scare when Barkley failed to come up with a pass before removing his helmet in pain. It looked like Barkley was dealing with his midsection but ultimately returned no worse for wear.

-The Eagles finished their spring work with a series of catching circuits, perhaps a reaction to too many drops on Wednesday. Along with the QBs, assistants Parks Frazier and Jerrod Johnson were throwing the football across stations.

-After practice the Eagles signed a pair of veterans: edge rusher A.J. Epenesa and offensive lineman Michael Jordan. To make room on the 90-man roster, Philadelphia waived linebackers Chandler Martin and Isiah King.



Epenesa is a 2020 second-round pick of Buffalo. He played 91 games with 19 starts with the Bills and amassed 24 sacks over six seasons. Jordan is a seven-year veteran with 45 career NFL starts. He was at the the Eagles' rookie camp as a tryout player earlier this spring.

-Philadelphia will next be on the field for the start of 2026 training camp in late July.