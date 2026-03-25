Eagles Get Jalen Carter, Jalen Hurts Extension Updates

The Philadelphia Eagles have already gotten one lucrative contract extension done this offseason. When is the next one coming?

Jordan Davis cashed in earlier in March with a historic three-year, $78 million extension to keep him in town for the foreseeable future. As the offseason was beginning, it was reported over and over that the Eagles were hoping to keep their defensive line in place, namely Davis, Jalen Carter and Jaelan Phillips. Davis got his long-term extension, but Phillips left in free agency. When the offseason began, one of the biggest talking points right away was whether the Eagles and Carter would come to terms on a contract extension this offseason. To this point, that has not been the case.

On Wednesday, ESPN's Adam Schefter joined "Kincade and Salciunas" on 97.5 The Fanatic and shared an update on Carter, while also noting that he hasn't heard anything yet about the possibility of a contract extension for Jalen Hurts.

"I haven't heard about Jalen Hurts being extended and Jalen Carter, I think they're going to want to get to that," Schefter said. "I think that's going to be a down-the-line situation. Don't think that that's anytime soon. I think that there are some other defensive linemen out there in the NFL that have to be paid. Probably Jalen Carter is going to wait and see some of these deals. They're going to want to get Jalen Carter done at some point in time. I don't think it's close right now. But, again, I won't be surprised when that gets addressed this offseason. My guess is that's an issue closer to training camp."

Unpacking the Jalen Carter/Jalen Hurts Extension Comments

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) against the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Earlier in the offseason, there was some wild trade speculation around Carter. Fortunately, Schefter completely shut the idea down. Right now, Carter is under contract for two more seasons. He has a salary cap hit just over $6.9 million in 2026. Then, he has a fifth-year option on his rookie deal that is sure to be picked up. Right now, Spotrac has Carter's market value projected to be just over $84 million across four seasons. This arguably is on the low side.

The Eagles are going to need to break out the Brinks trucks in order to get a deal done. Arguably, the Eagles should be trying to get something done as fast as possible. Schefter noted that there are other defensive linemen out there waiting to get paid this offseason as well. As more deals come in, the higher the price is going to be. There's no need for concern. It's clear that there's interest in getting a deal done. It's now just about the price.

When it comes to Hurts, this isn't shocking either. Hurts is under contract for three more seasons, but there is a potential out in his deal after the 2027 season. The Eagles got his initial extension done early and now he looks like a steal. He has a salary cap hit just over $31 million in 2026. In comparison, Brock Purdy, Justin Herbert and Trevor Lawrence all have larger contracts, but don't have a Super Bowl MVP under their belt. His contract is worth a look, especially if an extension could give the team more salary cap space right now. Hurts is 27 years old and has shown that he can be among the best quarterbacks in the league. Philadelphia should at least consider the possibility this offseason.