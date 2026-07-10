Eagles’ Deepest Position Produces Another Rising Star: Moro Ojomo Is No. 14

Defensive tackle remains arguably the deepest and most talented position on the Philadelphia Eagles roster — a strength that continues to show up in the annual Top 25 Players list compiled by the staff at Philadelphia Eagles on SI.

This year, the first major domino from the trenches falls at No. 14, with fourth-year defensive tackle Moro Ojomo establishing himself as one of the most important players on the roster heading into the 2026 season.

The list was created by three voters — Jeff Kerr, John McMullen, and Ed Kracz — who each submitted independent rankings of the top 25 players. Scoring awarded one point for 1st place, two points for 2nd, and so on, up to 25 points for 25th. Any player who made a voter’s top 25 but did not receive a ranking from that specific writer earned 30 points for that ballot.

Ojomo earned relatively consistent placement across the board: No. 14 from Kracz, No. 15 from Kerr, and No. 17 from McMullen.

Originally an undersized seventh-round pick (No. 249 overall) out of Texas in the 2023 NFL Draft, Ojomo has shown consistent development under defensive line coach Clint Hurtt.

Following In The Footsteps

Eagles DC Vic Fangio surprisingly mention Milton Williams as a candidate to get some snaps at nose tackle. | John McMullen/Eagles on SI

After spending his first two seasons learning behind entrenched veteran pieces and flashing in limited opportunities, Ojomo exploded into a legitimate impact player in 2025 once Milton Williams departed for a big free-agent deal with the New England Patriots following Super Bowl LIX.

Playing as a key complement to Pro Bowl-level talents Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis, Ojomo delivered impressive production in a career-high 740 defensive snaps (66% of the team’s total). He finished with 6 sacks, 6 tackles for loss, 23 quarterback hits, and 29 pressures, showing elite burst, and the relentless motor defines most NFL pass rushers.

At 6-foot-3 and 292 pounds, Ojomo isn’t the biggest body on the defensive line, but his quickness and athleticism have made him highly effective. He has proven himself as a reliable 4i-technique player in base 50 fronts and a true difference-maker as a three-technique in sub-package and obvious passing situations.

Pro Football Focus ranked Ojomo No. 28 among 112 qualifying interior defensive linemen last season, validating the eye test with positive grades in both run defense and pass rush.

Now entering the final year of his rookie contract in 2026, Ojomo is in a contract-year window that could mirror Williams’ own trajectory.

If he builds on last season’s breakout and continues refining his game in Vic Fangio’s much-copied scheme, a lucrative payday in free agency next offseason likely awaits.

For now, Ojomo is once again projected as a starter alongside Carter and Davis in five-man fronts, while serving as a centerpiece in Fangio’s creative pass-rush packages.