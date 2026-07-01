Why Eagles Have to Prioritize Jalen Carter Contract Extension Over Moro Ojomo

The Philadelphia Eagles and Jalen Carter aren't at an impasse -- yet.

As the summer unfolds, the questions will arise regarding Carter's future and how the Eagles handle his contract extension going forward. The Eagles and Carter haven't reached a contract extension, which is odd considering the two sides were well on their way towards getting one done this spring.

When the Eagles and Jordan Davis agreed to an extension this spring, it was not a matter of if -- but when -- Carter would get his done. Carter was even at the Jefferson Health Training Complex to show his support of Davis getting his extension.

Carter's representation (Drew Rosenhaus) prefers a massive extension, something that would reset the market for his position. There's a barometer set thanks to the Jeffery Simmons deal, a rare Carter's camp can start with.

What if that price is too rich for the Eagles? Would the Eagles pivot and move on from Carter?

There's another defensive tackle on the roster the Eagles could sign to a contract extension this season. Moro Ojomo is a free agent after the year.

Could the Eagles actually pivot from Carter and try to sign Ojomo? They won't be able to sign both players.

The Eagles have to sign Carter

Ojomo is a very good player, someone who could play his way into a contract similar to what Milton Williams received with the New England Patriots. The former seventh-round pick had that good of a season for the Eagles last year, and will cash in this coming offseason if he replicates that performance.

While reaching a contract extension with Ojomo would be easier -- and more team-friendly -- the Eagles have to find a way to get a deal done with Carter.

Carter won this team a Super Bowl two years ago. If Carter doesn't sack Matthew Stafford with 1:14 left in a six-point game with the Los Angeles Rams at the Eagles' 13-yard line (on third-and-2), the Eagles don't have a Super Bowl title. On the next play, Carter got the interior pressure to force Stafford to throw the ball away on fourth-and-11 and seal the win for the Eagles.

That was the game-changing player the Eagles saw when they traded up for Carter. He wa san All-pro in just his second season, and his potential is still sky high.

Carter has a higher ceiling than Ojomo, someone who could reach the level of a $40 million per year defensive tackle. The Eagles have witnessed the game changer Carter can be, even if he didn't live up to his potential last year.

Do the Eagles want to see Carter mature more? Absolutely, as last season didn't help his case towards getting an extension done.

At the end of the day, production on the field matters. If Carter has been an off-field distraction, the Eagles have done an excellent job of hiding that information.

Carter has shown he can be a dominant player, but the Eagles want him to be consistently dominant. With two years left on his contract -- and the fifth-year option picked up -- the Eagles are willing to wait and see if Carter can earn that record-setting money.

Is Carter willing to wait? This is where things can become tricky.

If Carter is truly part of that core with Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Jordan Davis, Jalyx Hunt, and Jonathan Greenard -- the Eagles should have no issue making sure he's with the franchise for years to come. No matter the circumstance.

There are reasons to pivot towards Ojomo and use that money elsewhere, but players like Carter are one-of-one. It's hard to find game-changing players like Carter in the NFL.

No disrespect to Ojomo, but a franchise can let him walk. Players like Carter can't leave the building.