Eagles Are Going To Be Patient With Uar Bernard With Deep DT Room -- How Long Is The Leash?

The most intriguing player on the Philadelphia Eagles roster is Uar Bernard.

Bernard is a relative unknown. He never played a football game in his life and never even put on a helmet until this spring. There's little reason to expect him to contribute anything of substance to the Eagles on Sundays this season.

And that's completely fine.

This summer is the continuation of a journey for Bernard. An opportunity to learn the ins-and-outs of football, while getting the tutelage from defensive line coach Clint Hurtt thoughout the year.

Bernard's development is a process. And the Eagles have to be patient.

“I’ve always been a self-confident person, but the other thing is I believe in young people,” Hurtt said last month. “I believe in players. And obviously, giving my very best of myself to them … I’m not putting my stamp on everybody. If you don’t have a great work ethic, if I don’t believe in your character or who you are as a person, I’m not putting my family’s well-being in anybody’s hands.

“But when I saw the kid’s work ethic and character, great, he’s an unbelievable human being. As people get a chance to spend some time with him, he’s a great kid. So, I felt good about doing that.”

Patience will be the key with Bernard, even if the Eagles have reasons not to be.

The DT room is very deep

The Eagles already have four good defensive tackles that are going to be on this roster: Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Moro Ojomo, and Byron Young. Those are the four that are a significant part of the rotation and are going to get the snaps.

This falls in Bernard's favor, as the Eagles can let him learn defensive tackle and develop behind proven players.

Just like the Jordan Mailata situation eight years ago, the Eagles had Jason Peters, Lane Johnson, and Halapoulivaati Vaitai at tackle. That allowed Mailata to learn and develop, even if the Eagles and Mailata had their doubts at times how it was going to play out.

There's going to be doubts with Bernard too. The Eagles have the luxury of stashing him on the roster this year and giving him the opportunity to learn.

They gave Mailata three years before he was forced to start, and it was a happy accident things worked out well for Mailata. Will Bernard get that time to figure out football like Mailata did?

Thanks to the deep defensive tackle room, he'll at least get this year.

Can anyone take a roster spot from Bernard?

Bernard has a roster spot as a fifth defensive tackle. The Eagles are likely going to keep six at this position, with 2025 fourth-round pick Ty Robinson and former undrafted free agent Gabe Hall as the two most likely candidates to take the spot.

Robinson was a fourth-round pick as year, so perhaps he will get a longer leash than Hall. The Eagles may not be willing to give up on Robinson just yet. So there's another spot that's ahead of Bernard that will allow him to develop.

Zion Wilson, who signed one of the biggest contracts on the Eagles as an undrfated free agent, is also an intriguing prospect. Based on the money the Eagles gave Wilson, it seems they have some plan for him in 2026 -- whether it is on the active roster or practice squad.

Wilson is like Bernard as a developmental piece, but significnatly more polished than Bernard. If Wilson doesn't make the 53-man roster, it isn't because Bernard is better. The Eagles are just making sure Bernard is protected, as he has a higher upside than Wilson (or so the Eagles think).

How long of a leash does Bernard get?

The Eagles gave Mailata three years before he was thrown into the fire in 2020 when Jason Peters had to miss time with an injury. The original plan was 2019 first-round pick Andre Dillard, but he tore his biceps in training camp.

There was no more security blanket for Mailata, and he passed the test with flying colors. How long will Bernard get?

Bernard will have at least this year to develop and learn football. With Moro Ojomo a free agent after this season and Robinson having an uncertain future, that could open up an opportunity for Bernard to join the defensive tackle rotation in 2027.

Davis is here for the long term, and Carter will likely get a contract extension. Young could pan out as the No. 3 tackle, but he's a free agent after the season too.

There's a realistic chance Bernard could have significant playing time in 2027. The Eagles just have to be patient and continue to work with him.

That leash will be shorter than Mailata.