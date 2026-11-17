With a sixth consecutive playoff berth now just a distant dream, the back half of the 2026 NFL season should be all about development for the Eagles. If they're wise, they'll use their eight remaining games to give added on-field opportunity to some younger players to help them gain experience and confidence for the 2027 season and beyond.

With that in mind, here's a look at three underused Eagles who need to be unleashed from their shackles now that the bye week has passed.

1. Eli Stowers, TE

Even though they held onto veteran tight end Dallas Goedert through the 2026 NFL trade deadline, the Eagles still need to unleash rookie Eli Stowers over the back half of the season to see exactly what they have in the young player after using a second-round pick to acquire him last April.

The fact that they drafted him in the second round demonstrates that the Eagles view Stowers very highly, but we haven't gotten to see much of him so far this season. He was sidelined for the first six weeks due to injury issues, and he's played sparingly since his return over the past three weeks. In total, he's tallied three receptions for 53 yards this season.

Coming out of the bye, the Birds need to break the chains off him.

By the time most people had turned the game off, Eli Stowers caught and ran this completely meaningless 34 yard pass to end the game.



That ONE catch was enough to move him into 2nd place in receiving yards among Eagles TEs this season.



He passed Mundt, who has played every… https://t.co/TCRQkY0u6w pic.twitter.com/bf5IwY4zFm — Fly Eagles Fly Bets (@Fly_EaglesBets) November 2, 2026

With Dallas Goedert heading to free agency, the Eagles will have to figure out how to properly address the tight end position over the offseason, and they won't be able to do that unless they have a better idea of what Stowers can bring to the field at this level. Getting him ample reps in relatively low-stakes games should be a priority for Philadelphia moving forward this season.

2. Keyshawn James-Newby, LB

Edge rusher is a consistent area of need for Philadelphia, so they should see what they have in rookie Keyshawn James-Newby, whom they drafted in the seventh round in the draft in April.

The Eagles were prepared to trade linebacker Arnold Ebiketie at the deadline until the Bengals backed out of the deal. This shows that Ebiketie isn't in Philadelphia's plans beyond the current campaign, so some of his snaps should be reallocated to James-Newby, who has appeared in just two games so far this season. He flashed some potential during his limited time, though, including recording two pressures against the Panthers in Week 6.

The final eight games of the season will provide a perfect opportunity for the Eagles to increase his workload and see what kind of contributor he could be.

3. Makai Lemon, WR

As the team's top pick from the 2026 draft, Makai Lemon has been receiving playing time all season. However, his role has expanded dramatically in recent weeks because the team's top two receivers, DeVonta Smith and Dontavious Wicks, have been sidelined due to injury issues.

Even if those guys are back in the fold in the coming weeks, the Eagles should still continue to give Lemon a larger load.

Lemon has shown some real potential in recent weeks. During that time, he has shown an impressive ability to create separation and get open, and he's also displayed some good hands, despite a couple of drops. He's tallied at least six receptions and 55-plus yards in three straight games for Philadelphia, despite inconsistent quarterback play.

Makai Lemon has shown flashes



On pace for 70 Rec 589 yds 2 TD

For an offense that’s mightily struggled future is bright for the kid! #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/PElS4TiabE — All About The Birds (@AATBirds) November 15, 2026

Allowing Lemon to continue gaining experience and confidence should be the Eagles' goal over the back half of the season. Offensive coordinator Sean Mannion should aim to feature him prominently moving forward.

Otherwise, he isn't doing his job right.

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