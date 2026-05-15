Ranking Every Game on the Eagles Schedule From Easiest to Hardest

The 2026 schedule is out for the Philadelphia Eagles, and it couldn't have been more intriguing.

Whether it's the five primetime games or the 44 days without getting on a flight, the NFL schedule makers did as much as they could to accommodate the Eagles given they number of primetime and standalone games on the slate.

There are some aspects on the schedule fans shouldn't like, but every team can find something that isn't favorable. That's part of the schedule breakdown that makes this time of the year fun.

Since the schedule is out and everyone is planning their travel itinerary. let's take a look at the opponents and where they fall on the schedule. The won-loss record has been predicted, but what are the easiest and hardest games?

This exercise isn't as easy as one would think. These games on the Eagles schedule are ranked from easiest to hardest.

1. at Cardinals (Week 13)

This is the game following the Thanksgiving showdown against the Cowboys, a matchup the Eagles have 10 days to prepare for. The Cardinals are expected to be one of the worst teams in the NFL, so the league did the Eagles a huge favor.

2. at Titans (Week 2)

As the old saying goes -- bad teams don't know they're bad early in the season. The Titans fall into that category and the Eagles have never won a game in Nashville. This is still a favorable Week 2 matchup against a favorable opponent on regular rest.

3. vs. Colts (Week 14)

Another favorable matchup for the Eagles in December. The first of three consecutive games at home -- and the Eagles will be on regular rest. While this is just another Sunday game on the schedule, some normalcy is what the Eagles need -- even if the Colts are coming off a bye.

4. vs. Steelers (Week 11)

This is the Eagles' matchup coming off a bye, the 21st straight day they'll be at home in Philadelphia. The Eagles will be well rested for this one, facing a Steelers team that doesn't have Mike Tomlin as coach. A very favorable matchup indeed.

5. vs. Cowboys (Week 7)

The Eagles are going to get an extra day of rest to face off against their biggest NFC East rivals -- and coming off a game at home to boot? They'll certainly take that for their first matchup against Dallas.

6. at 49ers (Week 17)

After having back-to-back-to-back games at home, the Eagles get 10 days off for one of their biggest matchups of the season. Playing in San Francisco is tough, but the Eagles get more time to prepare in what could be a matchup for home-field advantage in the conference.

7. at Bears (Week 3)

An extra day to prepare for "Monday Night Football" against a team that the Eagles really don't matchup well against? Coming off an opponent the Eagles should beat? The Eagles need all the time they can to prepare for the Bears.

8. at Giants (Week 18)

The final game of the season is always tricky. Will this game have meaning or not? Having consecutive road games to end the year stinks, but New York is a short train ride.

9. vs. Giants (Week 9)

The last of three consecutive games against the NFC East, the Eagles will get the Giants at home before their bye week. A regular week of preparation is what the Eagles need here after two tough games against the Cowboys and Commanders, even with the Giants coming off their bye week.

10. vs. Commanders (Week 1)

A home opener is great, but the league did the Eagles no favors here by having them face a new offense under David Blough and a 100% healthy Jayden Daniels in Week 1. This is a big matchup for a reason.

11. at Jaguars (Week 5)

This was always going to be a road game for the Eagles, but here is the dreaded London trip that the Eagles will embark on for the first time in eight years. This is a business trip for the Eagles against a good opponent that's used to playing in London -- and staying there another week. Not as easy of a game as one may think.

12. vs. Rams (Week 4)

A short week to prepare for the Rams? Right after the Eagles are facing the Bears on "Monday Night Football?" This matchup certainly isn't in the Eagles favor early in the year, and right before they go to London. At least it's a 1 p.m. ET kickoff, which doesn't favor the Rams.

13. at Commanders (Week 8)

The Eagles have a short week to prepare for Washington -- and will have to take the train ride down to D.C. to do so. This is coming off a huge Monday night game against the Cowboys, while facing Jayden Daniels two months into learning the Commanders offense. This matchup will be a tough one, especially with the Commanders coming off their bye week.

14. vs. Seahawks (Week 15)

A short week against the defending Super Bowl champions -- on one of the standalone Saturday slates to boot. At least the Eagles can stay in Philadelphia all week and don't have to travel, but this matchup is in the middle of a three games in 11 days gauntlet.

15. vs. Panthers (Week 6)

The Eagles will be coming back from London with no bye week -- playing a division champion. The Panthers will be coming off their bye week, making this game even harder. No favors for the Eagles here.

16. vs. Texans (Week 16)

The Eagles have a short week to face the toughest defense in the NFL -- in December and in the cold -- on Christmas Eve. Sure they get an extra day to prepare on a short week and get to stay in Philadelphia, but this is one of the toughest matchups of the year.

17. at Cowboys (Week 12)

The Eagles will face the Cowboys on Thanksgiving on a short week in a stadium they have struggled to win in recently. This takes the cake as the toughest matchup on the schedule this season, with the whole country watching on the holiday. If the Eagles pull this off, it will be their biggest win of the year.