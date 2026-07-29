What Jalen Carter Extension Means For Eagles' Futures of Moro Ojomo, Nolan Smith

The Philadelphia Eagles avoided any ounce of camp drama by signing Jalen Carter to a massive contract extension, locking up their premium defensive tackle until the 2031 season.

Does the deal have some concerns? Sure, but it also paves the way for several Eagles in the next generation to sign massive contracts. They will be coming for those Eagles shortly.

This is a product of the Eagles drafting well, which is a good problem to have when it comes to signing players. Even though the salary cap rises every year, the Eagles can't pay everyone.

So which draft picks will the Eagles have to make decision on -- let depart in free agency? They faced these tough challenges with Milton Williams and Nakobe Dean over the past two offseasons.

They may have to do the same with Moro Ojomo and Nolan Smith.

Ojomo's future with the Eagles may be written already

With Davis and Carter both reaching extensions this summer, the future for Ojomo with the Eagles may be already set. Ojomo is a free agent after the season, but the Eagles aren't going to pay him the money he'll get in free agency.

The Eagles have a cap when it comes to each position, and they certainly are giving out a premium amount of money to Davis and Carter. Carter is making $38 million in average annual salary and Davis $26 million. Combined that's $64 million between two players.

Ojomo was a seventh-round pick in the 2023 draft and developed into a good pass rushing defensive tackle when he earned the opportunity for more playing time last year. He was the breakout player on the Eagles last year and deserve significantly more than he's making.

Milton Williams wanted to remain with the Eagles too, but the organization told Williams to go get his money. The same will happen to Ojomo, who could make north of $20 million a season if he has a repeat campaign of 2025.

Williams earned $26 million a season with the Patriots. Imagine what Ojomo could receive in free agency.

The Eagles aren't paying three defensive tackles average annual salaries of $20+ million. It's not happening.

How does this impact Nolan Smith?

While pass rusher is different than defensive tackle, Carter's extension does affect Smith. The Eagles are paying Carter $38 million a year, Davis $26 million, and Jonathan Greenard $24.5 million. All this occurred in one offseason.

The Eagles can only afford one more player on that defensive line real money, meaning over $10 million a year. Based on who's up for an extension, either Jalyx Hunt or Nolan Smith will get that extension.

This may come down to which player is cheaper or which player has the better year. If Hunt has a year like he did last season -- especially with Greenard in the fold -- he may be in line to get the extension first.

Here's the trick. Both Hunt and Smith are free agents after the 2027 season. The Eagles are going to pay one of them.

Smith has some questions regarding his future, stemming from his speeding arrest and injuries over the past few years. He's been a solid first-round pick, but hasn't lived up to that status.

That's fine, but Hunt is the cheaper option in 2027. Hunt makes just $1.79 million in 2027 while Smith will earn $13.8 million with the fifth year option, which is a massive difference. Both could just play in 2027 and be part of the three-man roation with Greenard (even if Greenard isn't getting taken off the field).

The Eagles will need depth in 2027 at pass rusher, so it would make sense to keep Hunt and Smith. If the Eagles sign Hunt first, that will determine Smith's future in an Eagles uniform.

Smith does have two seasons to change the Eagles' mind, but this year is crucial for his future. If Smith has a breakout season, the conversation changes.

One more defensive lineman will be paid over the next year, and it's either Smith or Hunt. The money is on Hunt right now.