Eagles Have Excellent History Going Up Against Third-String QBs in Nick Sirianni Era

The Philadelphia Eagles know which quarterback will be starting against them on Monday night.

Case Keenum is expected to start against the Eagles for the Week 3 showdown. After a week of speculation whether the Bears starting quarterback would be Caleb Williams, Tyson Bagent, or Keenum, the third-string quarterback is getting the call.

Williams ended up being out multiple weeks with a hamstring injury. Bagent was cleared from concussion protocol, but the Bears have been preparing for the Eagles with Keenum -- so Keenum will get the start.

So the Eagles will get the third-string quarterback this week. It's not often the Eagls get to face a third-string quarterback -- and it has happened in the past. The Eagles cerrtainly know what it's like starting a game with the third-string quarterback (A.J. Feeley anyone?).

Their history against third-string quarterbacks is pretty good.

Tommy DeVito (2023 vs. Giants, Week 16)

DeVito got the start against the Eagles on Christmas Day in the 2023 season, a year which the Eagles were in a free fall. The outing did not go well for DeVito, who went 9-of-16 for 55 yards (3.4 yards per attempt) before being benched at halftime in favor of Tyrod Taylor (the second-string quarterback).

Taylor fared much better against the Eagles defense, and the Giants almost won the game. DeVito had a six-game run as a starter before getting benched at halftime against the Eagles.

That was the only game the Eagles won during their 2023 collapse, the one which they started 10-1 than finished 11-6 and lost in the wild card round.

Garrett Gilbert (2021 vs. Commanders, Week 15)

COVID protocols were an interesting time in the NFL, and they certainly played a role in Gilbert getting the start against the Eagles this late in the season.

The Commanders igned Gilbert off the Patriots' practice squad the week prior, this after Taylor Heinicke was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. They also had Jordan Ta'amu and Kyle Shurmur available at quarterback, but went with Gilbert.

Gilbert raced the Commanders off to a 10-0 lead in the first quarter, and he finished 20-of-31 for 194 yards with 0 TD and 0 INT (81.9 rating). The Commanders had just one score after the first quarter, as the Eagles rushed for 238 yards in the win.

Washington had just 114 yards on its final eight possessions. The Eagles needed time to settle into facing Gilbert, but the defense eventually found their footing.

How Eagles have fared against Case Keenum

Keenum has only faced the Eagles once in the regular season, going 30-of-44 for 380 yards and 3 TD with 0 INT (117.6 rating), albeit Washington lost to Philadelphia in Week 1 of the 2019 season.

The Eagles also faced Keenum in the 2017 NFC Championship Game, which he finished 28-of-48 for 271 yards with a TD and 2 INT (63.8 rating) in a game the Eagles won 38-7. The Eagles won their first Super Bowl two weeks later.

Keenum hasn't started a game since the 2023 season, and hasn't played a game since 2023. He's 38 years old and has spent the past two years with the Bears after spending the 2024 season on injured reserve.

It's been a long journey for Keenum to get to this point, but the Eagles history against third-string quarterbacks falls in their favor.

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