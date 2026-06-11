Eagles Issues on Offensive Line Not Solved by Signing Michael Jordan

The Philadelphia Eagles need more depth at guard. They solved a part of that problem at the conclusion of mandatory minicamp.

Michael Jordan was added to the 90-man roster. No not the NBA legend.

This Michael Jordan has stuck around in the NFL. He's been on five different teams since being drafted in the fourth round of the 2019 draft, starting nine games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season. Jordan allowed two sacks and 22 pressures in 427 pass-blocking snaps, with a pressure rate allowed per dropback of 5.2%.

Jordan is a proven starting guard in the league, having logged 49 career games in his career for five different teams. He's primarily played left guard, and is likely to play there with the Eagles this summer.

Is Jordan the answer to the Eagles weakness at guard? Not even close, but he does help.

Where Jordan would fit on the depth chart

Jordan isn't going to compete for a starting job. The Eagles have Landon Dickerson and Tyler Steen as the starting guards, and have clearly installed their vote of confidence in Steen all offseason.

Could Jordan be the No. 3 guard? Based on how the depth chart lines up, there's a spot for him to seize that role. Drew Kendall was the left guard on the second team while sixth-round rookie Micah Morris was at right guard. Neither one has played guard in a regular season game, which is where Jordan's experience comes in.

If Jordan lines up as the second team left guard, that could move Kendall to center -- where Jake Majors was this minicamp. Kendall is a natural center, so that makes the interior of the offensive line stronger.

The third team guards were Jaeden Roberts and Myles Hinton, so there was a need for depth on this roster. Jordan provides that, if that's what the Eagles were going for.

Could the Eagles add another guard?

Jordan may not be the only signing the Eagles make to improve the depth at guard, but he'll do for now. The Eagles had Jordan at the Jefferson Health Training Complex for a tryout last month, and he must have impressed them enough to give him an opportunity to win a roster spot.

The Eagles just had a lot of unproven players at guard behind Dickerson and Steen. Outside of Jordan, that is still the case. Morris is a rookie and Hinton is switching inside from tackle to guard. Kendall's lone NFL start was at center, as he's never played guard in a regular season game.

The teams of the deal were not disclosed regarding Jordan, but this is a low-risk deal that helps the young players develop and take the pressure off them. Jordan doesn't solve all the Eagles' problems at guard, and the Eagles can still look in free agency to strengthen the group.

Mekhi Becton is still available and so is James Daniels. Both could help this team for 2026 as an insurance policy, just like Jordan will do this summer.

The Eagles may not be done adding here, but they at least have a contingency policy with Jordan on the roster. Jordan should make this roster if he has a good training camp.