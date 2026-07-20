One Eagles Rookie With the Best Chance to Surprise Everyone In Training Camp

There are plenty of opportunities for the guards to make an impact on the Philadelphia Eagles this season.

After Landon Dickerson and Tyler Steen, who knows how the roster will shake out.

The Eagles didn't really address the No. 3 guard spot this offseaosn, and they had plenty of opportunities to add depth to the position. They waited until Day 3 of the draft to select an interior offensive lineman -- Micah Morris from Georgia.

Sixth-round picks are mostly misses, usually battling it out for a roster spot. If a sixth-round pick doesn't make the 53-man roster, there usually is a spot reserved for them on the practice squad. Part of the "benefits" of being a Day 3 draft pick.

The opportunity is different for Morris, because of what the Eagles did -- or didn't do -- at guard this offseason. There's a legitimate opportunity for Morris to not just make the 53-man roster, but be the next guy in line to play should Dickerson or Steen go down with an injury.

For a sixth-round pick, Morris is in a very good situation heading into his rookie year.

The battle for No. 3 guard

The Eagles didn't add much interior offensive line help this offseason. Morris was the only addition the team made until the conclusion of minicamp.

Philadelphia had a few rookies last season that were "redshirted." Willie Lampkin and Hollin Pierce were undrafted free agents that developed on the roster, whether it was the practice squad (Pierce) or injured reserve (Lampkin).

Drew Kendall was a fifth-round pick that is the backup center, but cross trained at guard. he was also one of the many rookies on the interior of the offensive line last season. Myles Hinton was a sixth-round pick that has made the switch over to guard from tackle last year, so he's in the competition.

The Eagles finally signed a veteran at the conclusion of minicamp. Michael Jordan started 49 games in the NFL since 2019, all at left guard. He's likely the front runner for the No. 3 guard spot because of experience, even though he's better suited for the left side.

Why is there an opportunity for Morris?

Even though Pierce, Hinton, Lampkin, and Kendall all have a season under their belt, none of the four have played a regular season snap at guard. kendall was the only one of the four that played regular season snaps.

Outside of Kendall, all of these players are essentially rookies -- like Morris. There's an opportunity for Morris to surpass them on the depth chart immediately at the start of camp, because of his experience at guard and the size and power he brings to the position.

Being 6-foot-5 and 334 pounds is a plus for Morris, and a massive size for a guard. Going up against Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis when Morris was a freshman at Georgia didn't hurt either.

This isn't a typical bubble player. Morris not only has the opportunity to play in 2026, but the Eagles may need him to. He has proven he can play left guard and the Eagles already have him backing up Steen at right guard.

If Morris can get right guard down fast, he'll be in line to win that No. 3 guard spot. Even with Jordan in the mix, position versatility matters on the Eagles.

Morris appears to be significantly more than a late-round pick for this team. If he develops properly, the back half of the Eagles rookie class may look more promising than how the spring went.

The Eagles were active on Day 3 and need one of those picks to hit. Good bet Morris can be that pick.