Eagles' Joe Kasper Handicaps The Safety Competition

PHILADELPHIA - The Eagles' defense looks like it’s going to be a problem in 2026 during Year 3 of the Vic Fangio era.

The idea of the game’s best defensive mind having a core group that he now knows intimately could unlock the full breadth of a defensive scheme that’s the envy of the league.

During his first two years stewarding the Philadelphia defense, Fangio’s units ranked No. 2 and No. 8 in EPA per play. The group was No. 1 overall in conventional rankings in 2024 and followed that up with the No 5 scoring defense last season.

On paper the 2026 group looks like the most talented Fangio has had to date with the additions of edge rusher Jonathan Greenard and cornerback Riq Woolen, as well as second-year linebacker Jihaad Campbell’s ascent to a full time starting role.

The one potential problem is the safety spot where second-year man Drew Mukuba will need to improve on his rookie performance, and in-house veterans Marcus Epps and Michael Carter are competing for the role Reed Blankenship had before leaving for Houston in free agency.

It’s going to be a more layered approach this season for Fangio at safety. In 2025, All-Pro Cooper DeJean played outside cornerback in the base defense, something the Eagles general employ 10 to 15 times a game, before moving inside to the slot.

Woolen’s presence this season will mean DeJean will be on the back end next to Mukuba in base looks before sliding down. In the spring Epps rotated in with the ones opposite Mukuba for the vast majority of the time with Carter also getting a few reps.

“It’s a competition,” defensive pass game coordinator Joe Kasper said. “We’ve got a great deal of talent to pick from. Marcus Epps has been exceptional. He had a great finish to the year for us last year. Mike Carter is somebody that's a really versatile piece that we got our hands on last year, and we're fortunate to keep him here.”

The Longshots

Rookie S Cole Wisniewski took mental reps in the spring while nursing an injury. | John McMullen/Eagles On SI

Kasper also wouldn't shut the door on the some of the younger players who will be trying to make the 53-man roster this summer like Andre’ Sam, veteran special-teams ace J.T. Gray, and rookies Cole Wisniewski, one of the team’s three seventh-round picks, and undrafted players Kapena Gushiken and Maximus Pulley.

Wisniewski missed all of the spring work open to reporters with an undisclosed injury but was on the practice field taking mental reps.

Of that group Sam is the most likely to make some noise after spending the majority of the past two seasons on the practice squad.

“Andre’ Sam is somebody that's been in the program for a long time with us and continues to develop and grow. And obviously, as an undrafted player, develops and grows at a different rate, but we’re excited about him,” Kasper said.

“We signed J.T. Gray, he’s been a special teams demon. He’s been awesome on special teams. He gets an opportunity to get a look there,” Kasper added. “And then we've got three guys that we took, you know, late in the draft and post-draft. Kapena Gushiken, Max Pulley. and then Cole.

“So, it’s a wide-open competition. … We've got, really, a ton of guys there within that competition. We’re excited to kind of see how that all shakes down. We've got a good blend of experience and a good blend of youth and just ability. Raw skills, too. So, it’ll be an exciting time.”

If none of teh available options reveals himself during training camp, GM Howie Roseman will not be shy to go outside the organization for a potential answer.