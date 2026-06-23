Why This Eagles Sophomore Is The Team's Breakout Candidate This Season

When a roster is as talented as the Philadelphia Eagles, there are few question marks coming form the starting lineup.

This could be due to the Eagles hitting on a lot of first-round picks over the years. General manager Howie Roseman has a high hit rate in the first round in recent years, starting with DeVonta Smith, Jordan Davis, Jalen Carter, and Quinyton Mitchell.

All four of these first-round picks are premium players on the roster. Nolan Smith isn't a premium player yet, but he's a good pass rusher that was critical towards the Eagles winning Super Bowl LIX.

Jihaad Campbell was selected as Sports Illustrated's breakout candidate for the Eagles in 2026. Campbell is set to enter his first season as the unquestioned starter at off-ball linebacker in Philadelphia next to Zack Baun -- as he's primed for a big season.

"Another Howie Roseman steal in the draft, Jihaad Campbell should take a leap forward in his sophomore season. Campbell started 10 games as a rookie, tallying 80 total tackles, one interception and one forced fumble. With Nakobe Dean departing for the Raiders this offseason, the path to more playing time is clear for the Alabama product. Eva Geitheim, Sports Illustrated

Why Campbell is ready to shine in year two

Campbell had a year under his belt learning Vic Fangio's defense, with some trials and tribulations in that rookie season.

A solid starter when called upon in year one, Campbell started 10 of 17 games. He finished with 80 tackles and a forced fumble in his rookie season, while also having the fourth-highest coverage grade amongst all NFL linebackers (78.6, minimum 600 snaps).

Campbell didn't play much when Nakobe Dean returned from his patellar tendon injury in his knee, but was asked to start again when Dean missed the final two games of the regular season with a hamstring injury. He finished with 10 tackles and a pass breakup in the season finale against the Washington Commanders.

With Dean departing in free agency, the Eagles turn to Campbell to start alongside Zack Baun at off-ball linebacker. This was the plan, and why the Eagles could allow Dean to walk this offseason.

The Eagles were fortunate to land Campbell at the end of the first round, and saw glimpses of his first-round talent last year. They are counting on Campbell to play a huge role in the defense, joining that young core of Mitchell, Carter, Davis, Smith, Cooper DeJean, and Jalyx Hunt.

Campbell even has a new jersey number for year one as a full-time starter.

Linebacker is one of the best positions on the Eagles, thanks to All-Pro players like Baun and first-round talent like Campbell. Jeremiah Trotter Jr. is even pushing Campbell to start, showcasing how much he's developed with the Eagles.

This is a big year for Campbell, but the Eagles are banking he'll live up to the expectations. They have a good hit rate on these first-round picks.