Eagles Legend Jason Kelce Sticks Up for A.J. Brown As Star WR Set To Move On

A.J. Brown's days with the Philadelphia Eagles appear to be coming to an end. The Eagles have yet to trade Brown, but a deal is expected to be made after June 1.

Brown has not shown up at the Jefferson Health Training Complex for voluntary workouts, a change of pace from years past when he would typically be at the practice facility on Day 1. Another sign Brown is ready to move on from Philadelphia.

While Brown's days with the Eagles are numbered, franchise legend Jason Kelce isn't blaming his former teammate for what transpired in Philadelphia.

"I know A.J. personally. I played with him, he's an awesome teammate. He's an incredibly talented player," Kelce said to 6ABC this week. "At the same time, you've seen the frustrations over the last couple years. I don't know where he's at or where the team is.

"Everything gets to a point where it's gonna come to an end and maybe it's at the point."

Brown's frustrations with the Eagles offense have lingered for several seasons now, dating back to Kelce's final season in 2023. Not only has Brown been frustrated with his role in the offense, but how he was utilized in the passing game. The Eagles have been a risk-averse offense, which has worked in getting a Super Bowl title.

That hasn't been to Brown's liking, and the dip in production has shown it over the last few years. Even though Brown has been great for the Eagles, the grass may be greener elsewhere.

"AJ has clearly been frustrated and sometimes that frustrates the fans," Kelce said. "But one thing I do find unique is that the players really haven't manifested in a negative way towards AJ, which lends me to think that a lot of people understand AJ's frustrations."

Players have stood up for Brown, as he hasn't been a problem with his teammates in the locker room. Brown is unhappy, which is fine, as the Eagles will accommodate his request. Not being the No. 1 option in the pass game all the time has added to Brown's frustration, which isn't going to change regarding the Eagles' new offensive scheme.

Both the Eagles and Brown have handled this professionally this offseason. Brown hasn't been public about a trade and the Eagles have done the work behind the scenes to keep his trade desire from being a distraction.

Regardless, it will be hard for the Eagles to replace Brown. He's one of the best receivers to ever suit up for the franchise.

Finding the long-term solution won't be easy.

"I think A.J. is a great player if he is moved," Kelce said. "The Eagles will miss him. He's not the reason the offense wasn't good last year."