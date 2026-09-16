Eagles Made Major Change To Their Offense And No One is Talking About It

The Philadelphia Eagles offense had an up-and-down performance in Sean Mannion's debut. The big plays were there, but so were the inconsistent stretches of offense that defined last season.

New offensive coordinator, same problems. The offensive line struggled to protect Jalen Hurts and didn't create many holes in the running game outside of Saquon Barkley's 42-yard run.

This is just the first game of the new system, so things will improve. There was a significant change with the Eagles offense that stood out on second look.

The Eagles used more motion on offense than they ever had in the Nick Sirianni era. Per TruMedia, the Eagles used motion on 62.5% of their offensive snaps on Sunday -- or 35 of their 56 offensive plays.

That's the highest percentage of motion plays the Eagles have ever run in the Nick Sirianni era, and just the third time the Eagles have used motion over 60% of the offensive snaps.

Here are the five highest percentages the Eagles have used motion in a game -- and the result.

Date Motion Percentage Play Caller Result 9/13/2026 62.5% Sean Mannion W 24-22 10/27/2024 61.3% Kellen Moore W 37-17 12/28/2025 61.1% Kevin Patullo W 13-12 11/3/2024 57.5% Kellen Moore W 28-23 12/21/2021 55.6% Shane Steichen W-27-17

How did Jalen Hurts fare using motion?

The Eagles using motion on 62.5% of the plays clearly benefitted their franchise quarterback, as Hurts put up massive mumbers when the Eagles ran motion pre-snap.

Hurts had 23 dropbacks in motion, finishing 9-of-17 for 173 yards with 2 TD and 0 INT for a 127.8 passer rating. The 23 dropbacks tied the most for Hurts in a game while the Eagles were using motion pre-snap.

The Eagles used motion on the 64-yard pass to Dontayvion Wicks and the 9-yard touchdown pass to Wicks. Motion was also used on the 43-yard touchdown pass to Dallas Goedert that was the decisive score in the Week 1 win.

Since Hurts became a starting quarterback (2021), he completed 65.6% of his passes in pre-snap motion, throwing for 42 TD to 17 INT for a 95.8 passer rating. Hurts averaged 7.3 yards per attempt and 8.3 air yards per attempt.

On Sunday, Hurts averaged 10.2 yards per attempt and 10.8 air yards per attempt. He was 2-of-2 for 55 yards with a touchdown and a 158.3 passer rating targeting Goedert in pre-snap motion. Targeting Wicks, Hurts was 2-of-3 for 73 yards and a touchdown -- 149.3 passer rating.

The Eagles motion percentage over last five years

Let's put it lightly. The Eagles don't use motion a lot, which has been a topic around the Jefferson Health Training Complex over the past five years.

How little have the Eagles used motion? That varied pending on the play caller.

Year Motion Percentage NFL Rank 2021 30.9% 30th 2022 32.1% 32nd 2023 26.4% 32nd 2024 45.8% 21st 2025 43.5% 29th 2026 62.5% 7th

What the Eagles were able to accomplish in motion was impressive as well, especially since Jalen Hurts did average 10.2 yards per attempt in motion. When the Eagles didn't use motion, Hurts went 5-of-8 for 30 yards and a touchdown (109.4 rating).

The key numbers? Hurts averaged 3.8 yards per attempt and 5.1 air yards per attempt. The big plays in the Eagles offense were when Mannion used motion pre-snap.

"I felt really good about the plan," Mannion said earlier this week. "It's always a challenge with week one opponents, especially with a new coordinator. There's going to be some unscouted looks. That's the nature of the business. We told our guys going into this game, it's going to be a rules game for us. We're going to try to lay out a plan.

"There's always going to be a little bit of an unscouted look in week one, particularly with a new coordinator. I felt great about the plan. We got some unscouted looks, like I said, that we can be a little cleaner on with our communication. All in all, I felt like our coaches, our players, we put together something we felt good about on Sunday."

The Eagles may not run motion 62.5% of the time every week, but this is a sign more motion is coming with this offense.

Gone are the days of 30-35% pre-snap motion. Expect the Eagles to (finally) run over 50% of motion with Mannion around.

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