Eagles NFL Draft Big Board: Top Targets for Every Round -- Who's At The Top of Their Big Board?

The Philadelphia Eagles have a lot of work to do with their eight picks in the NFL Draft.

The phones will be ringing and Howie Roseman is going to be busy. There will be movement on all three days, whether that's to trade up in Round 1 or for a veteran pass rusher, the Eagles will be aggressive.

This is why the draft is so unpredictable in Philadelphia. There are trends, but it's hard to predict what the Eagles are going to do. Good bet the Eagles go offense in Round 1, but the board could play out significantly different.

With eight picks in the draft (first, second, two thirds, fourth, two fifths, sixth), let's look at the big board for the Eagles for every round -- even if the board is significantly going to change over the next three days.

These are the top targets in each round heading into the draft, and what direction the Eagles may go in.

Round 1: Kadyn Proctor, G/T. Alabama

This is the player that would fit the Eagles best, someone who can slide in at right guard for Week 1 and eventually the long-term successor for Lane Johnson.

The Eagles may have to replace up to three offensive lineman in 2027 (Landon Dickerson, Tyler Steen, Lane Johnson), and Proctor can make that transition a lot smoother.

Round 2: Chris Bell, WR, Louisville

If the Eagles are fixated on a WR2, Bell would be the ideal fit here. If Bell didn't have an ACL injury, he would have been a first-round pick.

Bell may not contribute immediately, but his potential is off the charts. The Eagles also like to select players off potential and how they can contribute to the franchise for the next decade. Bell fits that description.

Imagine a world with DeVonta Smith and Chris Bell catching passes for the next five years.

Round 3: Zakee Wheatley, S, Penn State

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Put Wheatley in a two-high formation and watch him shine. He has the speed and finish to lock down with many pass catchers, adding another pass defender to an already good secondary.

Wheatley may be a third-round pick, but he can start in Week 1. He's a very physical player, not afraid to make hard contact and make his presence known. Any team could use a player like Wheatley in the secondary.

Round 4: Jalen Farmer, G, Kentucky

The Eagles have an identity with a physical run game, no matter who the run-game coordinator is. That may change under Sean Mannion, yet the offensive line could use another bruiser.

Enter Farmer, who has an insane amount of power when he drives his legs. He doesn't have position flexibility, yet is a right guard by trade. The technique in pass protection needs work, but Farmer has a lot of upside.

This could be excellent value for a fourth-round pick.

Round 5: Nicholas Singleton, RB, Penn State

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The Eagles were impressed with Singleton when he visited them last week, and the only reason he's going this late in the draft is because of his foot injury suffered at the Senior Bowl.

Singleton needs to read the hole better and improve his downfield vision, but he's a big-play threat with the ball in his hands. He's also significantly faster than what's shown on tape, adding another dynamic to an offense that could use more big plays.

Eagles may have to trade up to land Singleton in Round 5, but that's incredible value.

Round 6: Kevin Coleman Jr., WR, Missouri

Looking for a Day 3 pick that could potentially start? Coleman may be that player, as his route running in the slot is exceptional.

Coleman doesn't have the size (5-10, 179) and isn't a deep-ball threat, but he catches everything underneath and creates yards after the catch. He's also a very good punt returner.

Excellent value late on Day 3.

Round 7: Landon Robinson, DT, Navy

The Eagles don't even have a seventh-round pick (currently), but Robinson would make getting back into the draft enticing. An athletic freak, Robinson has a high motor and outworks interior offensive lineman by staying low.

Robinson can make a 53-man roster and add even more depth to an already good defensive tackle position. The Eagles find good defensive tackles on Day 3 (see Moro Ojomo).